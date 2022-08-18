—

Sydney WorldPride 2023 has announced new ticket types along with the first 10 speakers for the Human Rights Conference.

In an effort to be more inclusive the new ticket types are designed to allow more people to attend. They include a three-day pass for small LGBTQIA+ Community Organisations, priced at $147 as well as a Keynote Day Ticket, priced at $25 per day. The keynote day ticket will allow members of the community to attend main stage events to hear the keynote speeches.

Sydney WorldPride CEO: The Human Rights Conference Is For All Of Us

Explaining the new ticket options, CEO of Sydney WorldPride Kate Wickett said,

“The Human Rights Conference is for all of us and from the beginning it has been our intention to have a mix of attendees, from grass-roots organisations and activists, to government, researchers and service providers.

“We have listened to community feedback and today we are introducing four more ticket options that allow small LGBTQIA+ community organisations and changemakers to attend, as well as one-day $25 tickets that give anyone the opportunity to listen to the keynote speakers.

“I am confident we have balanced the scale and ambition of the conference, while also making it accessible and ensuring a diversity of voices.”

First 10 Panellists and Presenters Announced

Along with the new ticket types, the first 10 panellists and presenters were announced including United Nations Independent Expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Victor Madrigal-Borloz and Sistergirl and First Nations Elder Crystal Love.

Other names include intersex human rights activist Tony Briffa, Co-Founder UK Black Pride Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, and Australian writer and voice of the early Gay Liberation Movement Professor Dennis Altman.

According to Wickett, “The ten highly respected speakers announced today come from across the globe including the UK, South Africa and Indonesia. They have a variety of backgrounds and bring unique perspectives and experiences that will help drive progress for our community.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023 with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com