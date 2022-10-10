—

Sydney WorldPride 2023 has announced the headliners for Rainbow Republic, including G Flip, Keiynan Lonsdale, Muna, as well as Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

G Flip: It’s Going To Be Epic

Australian musician G Flip, who will be co-hosting with actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale, is incredibly excited to be a part of the celebration, saying, “I’m from Melbourne and identify as non-binary so just the fact that WorldPride is in Australia is exciting.

“I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride – it’s going to be epic!”

Lonsdale (Love, Simon), exclaimed, “I can guarantee some magic is on its way for us in Sydney 2023. I cannot wait to be part of it.”

Influencer and singer-songwriter Peach PRC says she is incredibly “honoured” to be part of WorldPride.

“After being so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so,” she said, “I’m so incredibly proud to be performing alongside some of my favourite people!”

This is American indie alternative pop band MUNA’s Australian debut and they have said they are “super stoked,” to be playing WorldPride 2023.

A Showcase Of Queer Talent

According to Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett said, “Rainbow Republic is for the young and young at heart, and is the biggest live music event at Sydney WorldPride. As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first. This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to showcase incredible queer talent to the world on the last day of our 17-day festival of LGBTQIA+ fabulousness.”

It will also mark the 45th anniversary of the first Mardi Gras, which took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence.

The full program of events, over 300 and counting, will be revealed in November.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com