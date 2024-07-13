Sydney’s Gay Sauna X Now Welcomes Women

In an exciting and inclusive development, Sydney’s beloved gay sauna, Sauna X by 357, has opened its doors to women and people of all sexualities.

The decision represents a significant development for a space traditionally reserved for men, marking a move towards more inclusive LGBTQIA+ spaces.

While the change doesn’t apply to every trading day, it has been welcomed by the community.

Gay Sauna X welcomes women on Tuesday

Located just off Oxford Street, in the heart of Sydney’s gay district, the sauna’s new policy has already garnered a diverse crowd, attracting bisexual couples and even some heterosexual men.

Tuesdays are now designated as “Ladies Day,” where women are granted free entry to use the venue with other patrons, whilst other days they remain open exclusively for men and trans men to use the facilities.

“But everyone is welcome on Tuesdays, all genders and sexualities,” shared Glenn, one of the owners, in an interview with news.com.au.

This initiative, running for three months now, has seen a variety of patrons exploring the venue, creating a unique and inclusive environment.

Glenn noted that even straight men have dropped in, though he cautioned that they need to be comfortable in their sexuality due to the nature of the venue, where gay and bisexual men might show interest.

“Heterosexual men have to be 100 per cent comfortable in their own sexuality to be around gay and bisexual men, who, quite frankly, will probably try to pick them up,” he said in the interview.

“If a straight man’s going to be uncomfortable with that, then this is not the venue for them.”

He has also seen straight women attending with their partners, creating a welcoming space for them to explore together.

“We’ve had bisexual couples come in, where the guy is bi and the lady is straight,” he said.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many appreciating the effort to create a more inclusive atmosphere.

X by 357 recently took over the space occupied by Bodyline in Sydney offering a refreshing new space for people to enjoy.

“Our newly-renovated 4-level venue just off Taylor Square is designed to provide a clean, safe, discreet and comfortable environment for gay, bisexual, or curious men to relax, explore, and connect with others” their website reads.

“Our venue boasts several key features that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and invigorated. Our cafe, bar, and lounge area provide a perfect setting to unwind and chill out. You can also enjoy the privacy of our private or themed rooms and indulge in our wet areas, including a large spa, sauna, and spacious steam room.”

More information can be found on their website.