—

Sydney is one step closer to getting its first Queer museum.

In November, Qtopia Sydney will begin leasing space for its much-anticipated museum at The Bandstand at Green Park in Darlinghurst, with the plan to be open in time for Sydney WorldPride 2023 in February.

Located Metres From Ward 17 in St Vincent’s Hospital

Located metres from Ward 17 in St Vincent’s Hospital, Australia’s first dedicated HIV/AIDS unit, the museum will showcase Queer art, culture and history.

Advertisement

“With the support of Sydney City Council, we are thrilled to have obtained this space to share significant facets of Queer history and culture.”

In May the City of Sydney voted unanimously to provide an ad hoc grant of $283,500 to fund the development of the Queer Museum.

According to Council documents, the grant will “cover a portion of the start-up costs identified in their business plan.”

The National Art School (NAS) will also provide Qtopia with exhibition space in addition to The Bandstand.

Qtopia Sydney’s Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fisher, is thrilled with the news.

“We are delighted to enter into an arrangement with the National Arts School to provide us with exhibition space that supports The Bandstand during Sydney WorldPride.”

Fisher continued, “Sydney WorldPride is a fantastic chance to share our story and honour people who have pioneered LGBTQIA+ advocacy and change, and we are thrilled at what this new opportunity presents.”

Fisher: Cross-Party Support To Ultimately Get The Police Station

While The Bandstand and NAS will play host to Qtopia, the former Darlinghurst Police Station is still the desired location for the Queer museum.

Advertisement

In an interview with Star Observer, Fisher elaborated, saying, “There is cross-party enthusiasm for what we’re doing. There is cross-party enthusiasm for us to ultimately get the police station.”

According to Fisher, more will be unveiled in the coming months, saying, “we really can’t wait to share it with the people of Sydney and the rest of the world.”

Qtopia’s initiative has the backing and support of former High Court judge Michael Kirby, publisher Ita Buttrose, LGBTQI rights advocate Ian Roberts, queer Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander group BlaQ, Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, St Vincent’s Hospital and ACON.