Jason Adam was one of the five Tampa Bay Rays players who tore off the rainbow-coloured logos from their uniforms ahead of the game on June 4, 2022.

Five Tampa Bay Rays players tore off the rainbow pride logos from their uniforms before their Pride Night game against the Chicago White Sox. The players cited their “Christian faith” to justify not participating in the team’s gesture of solidarity with the LGBTQI community and fans for Pride month.

The occasion was the 16th Pride Night celebration at Tropicana Field. The team management decided to add rainbow-coloured logos to the ‘TB’ on the caps and the sunburst on the players’ jersey sleeves.

Rays Players Tear Off Pride Logos

Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Rays president Matt Silverman said that the organisation wanted to “extend an invitation not just for this game but for all of our games that the LGBTQ+ community is invited, welcomed and celebrated”.

We line up with a little extra #Pride tonight pic.twitter.com/mjGZqTPEIX — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022

“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision. So it’s a hard decision,” said Adam, who had been chosen by the group to issue the statement.

Players Say They Did Not Want To “Encourage” The Behaviour

The players justified their stand saying that they did not want to “encourage” the “behaviour” of the LGBTQI community.

“Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.”

The players claimed that they were not being judgmental or admonishing the LGBTQI community. “It’s not judgmental. It’s not looking down. It’s just what we believe the lifestyle he’s encouraged us to live, for our good, not to withhold. But again, we love these men and women, we care about them, and we want them to feel safe and welcome here.”

Other team members who chose to wear the logos said it was important for them to show their solidarity with the LGBTQI. community. "It's one of those things, my parents taught me to love everyone as they are, go live your life, whatever your preferences are, go be you," said player Kevin Kiermaier.






