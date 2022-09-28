—

When Tony and Doug (names changed for privacy), a gay couple, who had lived interstate and overseas, moved to a small rural town in Southern Tasmania, they were looking forward to life away from the fast pace they were used to. What they did not bargain was for a year-long campaign of harassment and homophobic abuse directed at them by their next-door neighbour.

A court in Tasmania recently held the woman guilty of anti-gay abuse and sentenced her to six weeks in prison. The Hobart Magistrates Court suspended the sentence for a period of two years subject to good behaviour, which means that if she re-offends during this time, she will go straight to prison.

Advertisement

Minor Disagreement Leads To Homophobic Abuse

The gay couple’s troubles started after a disagreement with their next-door neighbour over a small issue. Then began the harassment, which included their neighbour chopping down plants in their yard, ripping their fence, shouting homophobic slurs at the couple and stuffing their mailbox with condoms and lubricant, reported The Examiner.

The couple filed restraining orders, but these were allegedly violated. They told The Examiner in 2021 that the constant abuse had them staying away from their home as much as possible.

The gay couple said that though the process may be time consuming, it was important for those who face homophobic abuse to report it to the authorities.

Advertisement

‘Case Will Deter Other Abusers’

The couple have also lodged a complaint under Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Act against their neighbour.

According to Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome the case sets a precedent for LGBTQI people who face hate and “will hopefully deter other abusers.”

“The outcome has been appropriate, but there are still issues raised by how long it took for the case to go to court,” said Croome.

“Tasmania Police generally responded well, but they could do better. Seeing the pattern of the abuse rather than a series of individual incidents, recording hate as a motive for abuse and assigning victims with a single case number would help streamline the police response,” added Croome.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





