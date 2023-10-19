Tell Your MP To Pass Alex Greenwich’s Equality Bill: Equality Australia Launches Campaign

Douglas Magaletti
October 19, 2023
Tell Your MP To Pass Alex Greenwich’s Equality Bill: Equality Australia Launches Campaign
Image: Alex Greenwich Instagram

Equality Australia is calling on all members of NSW’s LGBTQI communities to send a message to their MP to help get the Equality Bill over the line.

Out gay Sydney Independent MP Alex Greenwich introduced his long-anticipated Equality Bill to the NSW Parliament on August 24.

Modelled after similar legislation in other states, the comprehensive bill involves a range of reforms. It would ban discrimination against LGBTQI teachers and students in NSW private schools.

It would also ban gay conversion practices, complete the decriminalisation of sex work, make it a domestic violence offence to out or threaten to out an LGBTQ partner, and remove the surgery requirement in order for a person to update the gender on their birth certificate. 

‘NSW Is The Worst State In The Country For LGBTIQ+ Equality’

In a statement released on October 19, Equality Australia stressed, “NSW is the worst state in the country for LGBTIQ+ equality in our laws. We need to fix this.”

The Equality Bills in Parliament right now will make life better for every member of the community and bring NSW in line with other states.”

They continued, “Our opponents are organised and flooding politicians with messages opposing the Equality Bills. We know the government has committed to ending conversion practices, but we need to ensure it happens quickly. We need to write back. If enough of us send messages in the next few days we can ensure LGBTIQ+ equality is top of the agenda.”

If writing is not your thing, Equality Australia has even included points on their website that you can use to make writing your letter easier. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Greenwich MP (@alexgreenwich)

‘We Are Here, We Are Queer, And It Is Time To Change The Law’

Speaking in the NSW Parliament, on the day he introduced the Equality Bill, Greenwich explained just how imperative the Bill is to the health and well-being of LGBTQI people.

“At the heart of the Equality Legislation Amendment: LGBTQIA+ Bill and the Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill is the truth that LGBTQIA+ people exist, are struggling, should be recognised and protected by law and allowed to thrive,” Greenwich said.

“It is emotionally destructive to be told that you are bad, sinful, to blame for who you are and that you need to change something intrinsic about yourself.”

He added, “We are here, we are queer, and it is time to change the law”.

‘Now Is The Time To Move NSW Forward’

In a statement, Greenwich explained, “This bill amends over 20 acts and creates the new prohibition of conversion practices act. The introduction of the bills represents the most holistic LGBTIQA+ reforms in the history of NSW.

“Now is the time to move NSW forward in the protection and recognition of the LGBTIQA+ community and I extend my thanks to my parliamentary colleagues for agreeing to fast track the introduction of the legislation.”

Greenwich’s Equality Bill has been in the works for almost 20 months.

Demand NSW Act

