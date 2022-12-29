—

What a year it has been! Everyone at the Star Observer hopes you all had a good Christmas and have a safe New Years’ Eve with these fun events lined up. Here’s to a good 2023:

Temptation NYE

Some people have explored a new fetish as one of their New Years’ Resolutions and this party could be your ticket to discovering it. At Stonewall Temptation, you can explore love, temptation and desire as the clock counts down to midnight.

Get ready for the new year and explore your fantasy in a safe space.

When: 9 pm Saturday 31st December 2022 til 3 am Sunday 1st January 2023

Where: Stonewall Hotel, 175 Oxford Street Darlinghurst

Price: $27.46

Sydney’s Biggest End of Year Pool Party

While it’s starting to feel like a true Aussie summer with the dry heat returning, that doesn’t mean we stop partying just cause the temperature turns up! This Pool Party will feature some of the best DJs both local and international, along with dancers and performers.

Make sure to leave behind any dangerous equipment and any thongs.

When: 8 pm Friday 30th December 2022

Where: ivy Pool Club, 330 George Street Sydney

Price: $7.30

NYE All-White Party

Want to party and have front-row seats to the annual Sydney fireworks? Then you better buy your tickets for this All White Party. Bringing you the hottest in RnB, Hip Hop, Party, and Afrobeat DJs, you’re sure to greet the new year with a bang.

The dress code states that the following clothing will not be accepted:

Sports attire

Sports trainers, TNs, air max’s & asics

Rat tails/mullets (can be put in a bun)

Singlets/shirts/casual wear

Trackies/tracksuits

Bumbags

When: 9:30 pm Saturday 31st December 2022 til 3 am Sunday 1st January 2023

Where: 100 George Street, The Rocks

Price: $73.88

The Ultimate NYE 2023 Pub Crawl

For those who want to celebrate the new year but also love a good ‘ol fashion pub crawl, this is the event for you. Join Big Night Out as they party and pub crawl with students, backpackers, au pairs, and even locals!

Your ticket includes free entry to four venues, four drinks (one free fink per venue), free pizza, free party items, games, prizes, and much more!

When: 7 pm Saturday 31st December 2022 til 3 am Sunday 1st January 2023

Where: The Scary Canary, 469 Kent Street Sydney

Price: $90 for Final Release tickets