—

US Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, has said that the Supreme Court was wrong to legalise same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

‘That Decision Was Clearly Wrong’

During the podcast, Cruz said, “Obergefell, like Roe v Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation’s history.

“Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell —some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting.”

He continued: “Had the Court not ruled in the Obergefel, the democratic process would have continued to operate. That if you believed gay marriage was a good idea, the way the Constitution is set up for you to advance that position is to convince your fellow citizens and if you succeeded in convincing your fellow citizens then your state would change the laws to reflect those views

“In Obergefel the court said, ‘No, we know better than you guys do,’ and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage.

“I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the court overreaching.”

Advertisement

“Both Thomas and Alito basically said the same thing in the Roe draft opinion and official opinion. The GOP is not stopping at Roe, they never were.”

Ted Cruz is trending because he said Obergefell v Hodges which made same sex marriage legal in the US was wrongly decided. Both Thomas and Alito basically said the same thing in the Roe draft opinion and official opinion. The GOP is not stopping at Roe, they never were https://t.co/v92QCjRYhJ — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) July 16, 2022

Former Ohio Senator Nina Turner tweeted, “I think I speak for everyone when I say f*** what Ted Cruz has to say about anything, especially gay marriage.”

I think I speak for everyone when I say f*** what Ted Cruz has to say about anything, especially gay marriage. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 16, 2022