Thai transgender activist and media tycoon Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip bought the 71-year-old Miss Universe Organisation, that was once co-owned by former US President Donald Trump.

Jakapong, who has starred in local versions of Project Runway and Shark Tank, is well known in Thailand and is the biggest shareholder and CEO of JKN Global Group. JKN bought the Miss Universe Pageant for $ 20 million. Jakapong said she hopes to use the platform to help tourism in Thailand and inspire other women like her.

A Global Platform

Jakapong said that for a long time she wanted to contribute her services to women and trans women. “Finally I have a global platform to contribute my services to other people, particularly women and trans women and all the LGBTQ fans.”

Miss Universe pageant, which touts itself as the “world’s number 1 beauty competition”, has been running for 71 years and is broadcast in 165 countries. MUO was co-owned by Trump between 1996 and 2002.

Jakapong said that the acquisition was a “strong and strategic addition” to JKN’s portfolio.

The Next Chapter In The Miss Universe Story

“The global reach of the Organization, its relationships with global partners and brands, and its wealth of content, licensing, and merchandising opportunities make this a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio. We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions, but also to evolve the brand for the next generation,” added Jakapong.

JKN produces local shows and distributes international content, including Bollywood dramas and documentaries. Jakapong also founded Life Inspired For Thailand Foundation – an organisation that advocates for transgender rights.

"We look forward to this next chapter in the Miss Universe story," Amy Emmerich, CEO, MUO, said in a statement.












