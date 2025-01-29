Thailand Publicly Funds Trans Healthcare Following Marriage Equality Victory

Just days after Thailand made history with same sex marriages now legally in effect, the nation has taken another groundbreaking step in supporting its LGBTQIA+ community.

The Public Health Ministry has allocated 145.63 million baht (approximately $6.9 million AUD) to provide hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to an estimated 200,000 transgender citizens.

Thailand to provide HRT to trans community

Deputy government spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak explained that this funding aligns with the government’s broader policy on marriage equality and LGBTQIA+ rights, focusing on both physical and mental well-being.

“We should use marriage equality as an opportunity to open another door for gender recognition,” said trans rights advocate Hua Boonyapisomparn, whilst discussing the need for further legal advancements.

While Thailand has long been recognised as an LGBTQIA+-friendly destination, many transgender individuals have struggled to access medically supervised hormone therapy.

Previously, self-funding was the only option, pushing some to seek unregulated alternatives that posed serious health risks.

The newly allocated budget, set for implementation in 2025, ensures that gender-affirming healthcare is integrated into the National Health Security Office’s coverage, granting transgender citizens the same medical benefits as the rest of the population in Thailand.

Despite these strides, transgender Thai citizens continue to face systemic challenges. Although discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation has been outlawed since 2015, the country lacks a legal framework for gender recognition.

This has led to complications for transgender individuals, particularly in legal documents.

Last week, many transgender women who married their partners found their unions officially recorded as same-sex marriages between men due to the gender markers on their identification documents, highlighting the broader legal gaps that still need addressing in Thailand’s march toward full equality.

Nada Chaiyajit, a lecturer at Mae Fah Luang University’s law school, noted, “We have come far in changing the law and there is some way to go for more inclusion.”

Amidst these advancements, Thailand’s LGBTQIA+ community is celebrating the newfound legal recognition of same-sex unions.

Thousands of couples have already rushed to tie the knot since the law took effect, with some opting for grand ceremonies in Bangkok.

The city’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, attended one of the largest celebrations, calling it a “big day” for Thailand.

“I think it reflects an inclusive society, not just in terms of marriage, but also in our beliefs, cultures, and religions,” he said.