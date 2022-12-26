—

From beer gardens and karaoke nights to drag bars and cabaret, Melbourne’s queer nightlife has something for everyone. Here are our favourite LGBTQI venues in the city.

SIRCUIT BAR

Ground Floor, 103 Smith St, Fitzroy

MOLLIE’S BAR AND DINER

Level 1, 103-105 Smith Street, Fitzroy

A neighbour to Sircuit, Mollie’s is open Wednesday to Sunday and boasts a beautiful heated rooftop and drag bingo and performances.

PRIDE OF OUR FOOTSCRAY COMMUNITY BAR

1/86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray

Pride of Footscray is a community-owned bar open Friday and Saturday. With 200-part owners, a safe space with a diverse range of patrons.

RAINBOW HOUSE CLUB

125 Smith Street, Fitzroy

Rainbow House Club is open in Fitzroy from Wednesday to Sunday. They boast a cabaret-set piano bar and drag and DJs on weekends.

POOF DOOF MELBOURNE

386 Chapel Street, Prahran

Melbourne’s biggest gay rave is hosted by Poof Doof every Saturday at Chasers nightclub – join the dancing and drag queens to welcome the weekend.

EVIE’S DISCO DINER

230/232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Open Tuesday to Sunday in Fitzroy, this 1980s New York-themed bar and diner is a colourful paradise filled with drag bingo, trivia, and karaoke.

THE LAIRD

149 Gipps Street, Abbotsford

The Laird in Abbotsford has been a male venue since 1980, welcoming gay, cisgender and transgender men from Tuesday to Sunday with food and DJs.

THE 86 CABARET BAR

185 Smith Street, Fitzroy

The 86 in Fitzroy is a cabaret and drag show bar focusing on Pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails. It is open Thursday to Saturday.

DT’S HOTELS

164 Church Street, Richmond

Open in Richmond from Tuesday to Saturday; this bar hosts a beer garden, drag and cabaret, karaoke nights, and quirky décor.

THE PEEL

46 Peel Street, Collingwood

The Peel in Collingwood is a nightclub for gay men, open Friday and Saturday 10pm to 7am with three bars, a courtyard, and drag.