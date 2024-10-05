Brisbane Pride have announced the return of their free pride formal for LGBTQIA+ young people.

The annual event returns to Brisbane City Hall this November to help provide young people with a safe space to express themselves and celebrate.

The free tickets for the event are now available online.

The Brisbane Pride Formal returns this November

In 2017 Brisbane Pride first launched their formal, an initiative designed to provide a safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth to celebrate and be themselves.

Despite progressive times the organisation recognised that many students, particularly those in faith based schools, did not always have the opportunity to be their true selves at their traditional school formals.

Following similar events around the country Brisbane Pride launched their formal, offering a free event for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Hosted in Brisbane City Hall the Brisbane Pride committee have made this a free event for young people to access.

Including a two course meal and a fabulous night of local music and entertainment, young people can attend and enjoy the night in celebration with their peers.

As well as entertainment the evening includes games and competitions with plenty of prizes on offer.

Every year young people from across Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast have flocked to the event.

Tickets for the event are snatched up quickly as each event runs at full capacity.

This year the pride formal will kick off on Saturday the November 16.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide a space where our LGBTQIA+ youth can be themselves and connect with their community and can’t wait to host the formal again this year” said James McCarthy, president of Brisbane Pride.

But when it comes to the important question of what to wear, Brisbane Pride remind everyone that the night is about self expression, not expensive gowns and dresses.

“You don’t need money and fancy clothes to express who you are. Everyone is welcome to dress exactly how they feel comfortable, if that’s jeans and a T-shirt, then you be you, we’re not here to judge” they said.

Whilst those wishing to access tickets can do so for free, members of the community also do their part to support the event.

Members of the public can help by purchasing the cost of a ticket to help donate and keep the event free for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Alternatively those wishing to assist on the night and volunteer can do so by emailing [email protected]

The Brisbane Pride Formal kicks off on Saturday November 16 at Brisbane City Hall, FREE tickets are available online here.