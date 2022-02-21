—

Fair Day returned to Sydney’s Victoria Park on Sunday to kick off the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2022 season, after being cancelled last year due to COVID 19.

The free all-day event featured performances, the popular Doggywood Pageant, specialty bars, and over 200 stalls from community, business, sports, political, government, religious and health groups.

An Estimated 35,000 People Attended

According to organisers, an estimated 35,000 people attended, making this one of the largest Fair Days on record. For the first time this year, the event featured a First Nations Circle, which included Aboriginal community and business tents.

After missing out on connecting with family last year, the heat posed no barrier to all the hugging, strutting, and dancing.

“After having a year off in 2021, you could really feel that the community had missed Fair Day,” Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said.

“What an amazing Fair Day,” said Matt Akersten, World Pride 2023 Pride and Diversity Officer posted on Twitter. “It was packed. People are saying it’s the biggest ever! Ready to party. Thanks to everyone who came to our [Sydney World Pride] stall. Can’t wait for more [Sydney Mardi Gras] events over the next two weeks.”

Justin Koonin, President of ACON, posted to Facebook, “So terrific to see everyone in person again.”

Lord Mayor Clover Moore tweeted, “Another fabulous [Sydney Mardi Gras] Fair Day!”

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will take place on March 5 at the Sydney Cricket Grounds.