The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Delivers New Gaga and Doechii Track

It’s gay Christmas this week with the new Devil Wears Prada sequel trailer revealing more of the upcoming film, including a brand new track from Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Fans were surprised to catch the new track at the end of the latest trailer that dropped this week.

It also featured plenty more news about what to expect in the upcoming film.

The Devil Wears Prada trailer delivers an extra surprise

It seems like the Lady Gaga and The Devil Wears Prada 2 crossover rumours may well be true.

In October 2025 it was reported that Lady Gaga was spotted in Europe, coinciding with the filming schedule of the new sequel, leading to speculation of her appearance.

Now with the appearance of her new song in the upcoming trailer it seems more than likely we can expect to see the star in some capacity.

Early trailers for The Devil Wears Prada sequel dropped some much smaller hints about what we could expect from the new film.

Most hilariously Miranda (Meryl Streep) seemed to be having a dash of amnesia when she was seen to never having remember Andy (Anne Hathaway) had ever worked for her.

While many doubted the legitimacy of those particular comments in the early trailer, we ran with it.

The latest trailer reveals Miranda and Andy are reunited again, with Andy once again working for Miranda.

This time it’s her work as a journalist that appears to have brought her back into the fold with Miranda and runway as she attempts to help negotiate a PR nightmare that threatens to sink the publication.

The trailer is full of the usual array of witty one liners promising another biting comedy, plus a very queer sound track.

Keen fans spotted the closing minute of the trailer featured the very familiar voices of Lady Gaga and Doechii.

The pair debuted the first snipper of their upcoming song Runway for the film and it sounds like a banger.

Whilst fans are excited about the new song no official release date or extra details have been given.

The film itself is due for release on May 1.

You can watch the full trailer below.