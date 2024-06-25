Meryl Streep’s Daughter Louisa Jacobson Comes Out As a Lesbian

Meryl Streep’s daughter Louisa Jacobson has come out as LGBTQI+ with a radiantly queer series of photos on Instagram during Pride Month.

Louisa, who is the daughter of Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, most recently posted a carousel of photos on Instagram over the weekend – all of which are celebrating her partner, and identity as a lesbian woman.

Posts from Jacobson throughout June have shown her go Instagram official with girlfriend Anna Blundell.

It’s unclear how long the pair have been dating, though tabloids have noticed that Jacobson flirtatiously commented on one of Blundell’s Instagram posts back in December of 2023.

The most recent carousel also includes a screenshot of an article headlined ‘We’re Entering A Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion’, which explored the current fashion trends of “pairing silky garments with butch suiting”.

Jacobson shared several snapshots of herself in an oversized blazer and matching trousers by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Louisa Jacobson says she’s “blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era”

Jacobson captioned the Instagram post with “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb” and added a heart on fire emoji and a rainbow flag emoji.

She posted the images during the course of her mother’s birthday weekend, where the gay icon and The Devil Wears Prada star celebrated turning 75.

“Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic”

Sky Maddas, a vegan lifestyle blogger, commented: “Coming out at your mom’s birthday is so iconic”.

Actress Ariana DeBose commented: “LIVE queen!”

Many fans shared positive comments underneath the post, with one person saying “the girls have won”, another that their “gaydar” is going strong, while another remarked “the lesbians keep winning!!!”

Though Jacobson did not confirm exactly how she identifies, it was widely believed the selection of images was pointing to the fact that she is a lesbian.

“Happy priiiiiiiidddeee”

She had previously posted a Pride Month Instagram story on 1 June saying “happy priiiiiiiidddeee”, and holding a book called How To Be Gay, then shared to X/Twitter as a screenshot by a fan.

louisa jacobson the icon that u are pic.twitter.com/ACuCxEYJgT — seph! ☽ (@mirixmoya) June 1, 2024

Jacobson has followed in her mother’s footsteps, attending Yale School of Drama where she was awarded a Master of Fine Arts. She now stars as Marian Brook in the HBO period drama The Gilded Age.