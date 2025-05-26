The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Is Officially In The Works

It’s official, the sequel to the hit film The Devil Wears Prada is in the works and set to hit the big screen next year.

The news comes amid rumours and speculation last year that a sequel was in the works which had yet to be confirmed.

Now Disney have made the news official, even providing a release date for the film.

The Devil Wears Prada returns

2026 will mark twenty years since audiences were first introduced the the acid tongued Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and her ambitious assistant Andy (Anne Hathawy) in the hectic world of Runway Magazine.

Since the film’s release it has become a household name and spawned countless memes with the film living rent free in our heads for eternity.

The film was so popukar that it grossed $326 million at the box office and scored two Oscar nominations, marking it as the highest grossing film for both Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Now the pair are set to do it all again, hopefully.

Disney have confirmed this week that the film is set for release in 2026 on May 1.

However while it seems like it would have to be a given for both Streep and Hathaway to return for the sequel, no casting news has been announced yet.

Stanley Tucci who played the role of Nigel in the film spoke to Variety last year amid rumours of the upcoming sequel, confirming it was happening but remaining tight lipped on any further details.

“I know they’re working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I’ll go to the actor’s prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever” he said.

Little other details are actually known about the sequel and what direction it will take, however news outlet Puck, reported on the potential story line late last year.

The publication claimed the story will focus on Miranda Priestly as she faces the all too realistic decline of the print industry as she nears the end of her lengthy career.

Andy will apparently be working with a high end luxury group of some description that could potentially help save Miranda’s beloved magazine.

While you wait for more news of The Devil Wears Prada sequel enjoy this video of Miranda Priestly being iconic for five minutes.