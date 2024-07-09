The DIVA Awards Are Back, And 2024 Will Be Bigger, Brighter, and Even Bolder!

The DIVA Awards are back in 2024, bigger, brighter, and even bolder!

The team behind the annual DIVA Awards have announced that in 2024 the ceremony will be returning to the Roundhouse at the UNSW Kensington on Monday 2 September.

The last few years have seen Sydney drag performers, their loved ones, and fans, and all those that support the industry, celebrate with DIVA in growing numbers – all the glamour, the fabulousness and success of the community.

“We have been encouraged by the support over the last few years and listened to the demand for more people to attend the event, so we are excited to take the ceremony to the bigger Roundhouse,” said Shelia and Lex from the DIVA team.

DIVA have celebrated at the Roundhouse several times over its long history, and with the room now completely refurbished promise to bring state of the art production to the event.

The big stage will be perfect for the all-new production shows, featuring performers from all eras, throughout the evening.

Your favourite queens are already busy planning to bring their glamour and eleganza to the runway. The past few years have seen the level of the looks explode, and competition to win the coveted Belle of the Ball is as fierce as ever. To the winner come bragging rights that seem to last forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diva Awards (@divaawardsau)

How to vote in the 2024 DIVA Awards

Voting for your favourite performers and shows will commence in mid-July.

Award categories will be more inclusive this year to cover all the creative and talented people who support the queens – in costume, sound, design, DJs etc.

Details for how to vote are coming soon, so keep an eye on Star Observer and DIVA on social media.

How to buy tickets for 2024 DIVA Awards

DIVA 24 tickets will go on sale Friday 19 July, via divaawards.com.au.

Keep an eye on DIVA on Instagram and Facebook for all the exciting announcements and tea!