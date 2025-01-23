The First Trailer for New Aussie LGBTQIA+ Drama ‘Invisible Boys’ Has Arrived

Stan Australia have released the first trailer for the highly anticipated LGBTQIA+ Australian series Invisible Boys.

The incredibly powerful trailer for the new series has dropped along with a release date for the series.

Invisible Boys to be released this February

Since Western Australian author Holden Sheppard first released his debut novel Invisible Boys in 2019 he has continued to receive accolades for this powerful LGBTQIA+ story.

Set in his home town of Geraldton, Western Australia, the story follows the lives of four young gay men each on their own path to discover their sexuality, paths that eventually cross.

“Invisible Boys is an emotional tale of individuality and belonging. Written for screen by a team of queer writers, the series is raw and authentic, depicting facets of gay sexuality often overlooked” says Stan.

“Set against the backdrop of the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite, the series explores the challenges faced by a group of gay teens in the remote coastal town of Geraldton, Western Australia after one of them is outed on social media following an encounter with a married man.”

“As they form a tight-knit friendship, the boys find solace and support in one another, exploring their desires and identities in a world that often renders them invisible.”

The story which follows the lives of Charlie, Zeke, Hammer and Matt went on to won Sheppard the 2019 WA Premier’s Prize for an Emerging Writer, the Kathleen Mitchell Award and the Ray Koppe Residency Award.

In 2023 he announced that Stan Australia would be bringing his story to life on screen, even filming it back in his home town of Geraldton.

Now the wait is over with the official trailer for the show released today.

“Absolutely stoked to share the trailer of the brand new Stan Original Series of INVISIBLE BOYS today!” he shared on social media.

“So pumped to tell you this series absolutely does justice to my book, and these phenomenally talented actors all knock it out of the park with superb performances, every single one, all bringing my characters to life in a way I could have only ever dreamed of!”

“Gero looks incredible on screen, too. INVISIBLE BOYS will premiere on Stan on 13 February, all ten episodes at once, only on Stan. LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!”

The television adaptation features some amazing emerging Australian talent including Joseph Zada (East of Eden), Aydan Calafiore (The Voice 2018), Zach Blampied (New Gold Mountain) and Joe Klocek this stellar cast are also joined by iconic Australian actress Pia Miranda.

All ten episodes of Invisible Boys will be released on Stan Australia on February 13.

Watch the official trailer here.