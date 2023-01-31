—

The latest episode of the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation, The Last of Us has been released, and with it, a refreshing and beautiful queer love story.

In the third instalment, we are introduced to Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett).

This was not lost on the audience and the relationship’s portrayal has received positive feedback from across social media.

One fan tweeted, “didn’t expect a beautiful queer love story to be in this apocalypse show. like, it’s so rare to see explicit gay love between two OLDER MEN which is rarely seen in any media. i’m so happy they went this route with bill and frank’s story and incredibly thankful.”

Another commented, “the last of us writers were like “hey joel needs a car. what if we write the most touching and heartbreaking hour of television in the world.”

One person wrote, “the last of us just randomly telling one of the most beautiful and devastating gay love stories i’ve ever seen on television…with nick offerman no less..”

“Absolute heartfelt, stunning performance from Nick Offerman in tonight’s episode of The Last of Us. Like if the opening of Up were an hour long, Gay, and set in a zombie apocalypse. Devastating and beautiful, read another comment.

One fan shared, “Who would have thought it’d be THE LAST OF US to deliver one of the best stories of gay love not steeped in tragedy. It defines it instead as a means to protect ourselves by giving reason to survive and live—through happy and sad days—even if it’s for fear of it being taken away.”

The Last of Us follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked with escorting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a teenager with a secret, across a post-apocalyptic, pandemic-ridden, zombie-infested United States.

The Last of Us is available on Binge. A new episode drops every week.