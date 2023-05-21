The Project’s Hamish Macdonald Marries His Longtime Partner Jacob Fitzroy

May 22, 2023
The Project’s Hamish Macdonald Marries His Longtime Partner Jacob Fitzroy
Image: TV presenter Hamish Macdonald married his longtime partner Jacob Fitzroy in May 2023.

The Project co-host Hamish Macdonald married his longtime partner Jacob Fitzroy over the weekend. The wedding was announced by Macdonald’s co-hosts on Sunday evening. 

“There has been a wedding in The Project family this weekend; our very own Hamish Macdonald and his longtime partner Jacob,” Georgie Tunny announced news of the wedding.

“Here are some cheeky little snaps. Don’t they both look stupidly handsome and so gorgeous? And we are so thrilled for them. They could not look more in love.”

The photos showed the happy couple – Hamish, dressed in a traditional kilt, with a white shirt and navy jacket and Jack in a black tuxedo and white bow tie – walking down the aisle, looking madly in love.

Coming Out

TV presenter Hamish Macdonald married his longtime partner Jacob Fitzroy in May 2023.

“I’’l start crying. They look so beyond beautiful. And I just hope they had the most magical day,” said Tunny. 

“I love the kilt,” said Sarah Harris, as the other co-hosts wished the couple. 

Hamish, who has previously worked with Channel 4, ITV, and Al Jazeera English and hosted   ABC’s Q&A program, re-joined The Sunday Project in 2021. 

In 2019, Hamish came out at the GQ Gentlemen’s Ball in Melbourne, when he arrived hand in hand with his partner Jacob Fitzroy. Jacob is a Senior Analyst at Deloitte Australia. 

Hamish Macdonald and Jacob Fitzroy share a kiss in a photo booth in 2019.

The couple posted a photo of them sharing a kiss in a photo booth at the event and posted it on social media. 

In an interview with GQ, Hamish said the response to his coming out was “overwhelming”. 

“To wake up the next day and see literally thousands of messages from all over the world was at first a shock but ultimately a beautiful thing,” Hamish told GQ.

‘He’s My Best Friend’

The broadcast journalist and presenter deleted his public Twitter and Instagram profiles in 2020, after facing abuse and hate, during his time hosting Q&A. 

A ring on Hamish’s finger, spotted during the December 5, 2021, episode of The Project, first fuelled wedding rumours. The TV presenter, who has kept his personal life private, did not comment either on the ring or the recent wedding. 

hamish macdonald
Jacob Fitzroy and Hamish Macdonald. Image: @hamishnews / Instagram.

Speaking about Jacob on The Project, Hamish choked up. “He’s my best friend and I just feel tremendously lucky to share our lives together. He’s… I got a bit emotional. He’s really the best person I know. He makes life pretty fun. I didn’t know such happiness was possible,”



