During Monday evening’s episode of The Voice Australia, Aria award winning Jessica Mauboy spoke openly about her gay sister, and the time she came out to their father in a particularly heartwarming moment during a coaching session with queer contestant Seann Miley Moore.

As the talent on this year’s season of The Voice Australia, continues to astound, Moore’s blind audition and rendition of Andrea Bocelli’s The Prayer stunned both judges and audiences alike.

While the pair were discussing Moore’s relationship with his farther, Mauboy opened up about the time her sister came out to their father.

“I have a gay sister. I remember the day she came out to my dad and my dad basically looked at her and said, “I love you my darling,” Mauboy explained.

“I bawled my eyes out because it was really hard to see her needing that permission and I feel like that’s potentially what you had with your dad.”

Mauboy was inspired to open up about her own personal experience after Moore had revealed the relations between him and his father has “been very hard”.

“Our relationship has been up and down but he’s in his 70s now so it’s so good and to understand him. I feel stronger,” Moore went on to say.

In a recent interview with the SBS, Moore who was born and raised in Indonesia before his family moved to Thailand and in 2003 eventually to Australia, described how he then “left Australia for the UK because he was told he was “too gay” to be mainstream”. It was then that Moore made his first, albeit brief TV appearance on The X Factor UK in 2015.

Moore went on tell The SBS that upon coming home, he’s “reconnected with the Filipino women in his life who taught him that “too gay” really means “fierce, fabulous and free”.

Most recently, he appeared in the Sydney Opera House Production of Rent earlier this year, playing Angel.

“Seann had been looking for permission when in fact he only needed his permission to be where he is today,” Mauboy explained after coaching the session.