—

Continuing Star Observer’s series on kink and following on from our piece on Agoraphobia, AKA Public Nookie, we present for your reading pleasure a cheeky piece about fisting.

Let’s Dig a Bit Deeper

On the face of it, the idea of someone putting their hand in your hiney wouldn’t leave most people sitting pretty, but dig a bit deeper. You’ll find that actually, fisting and the pleasure people derive from it is the most natural thing in the world – especially once you understand that the anus has one of the densest concentration of nerve endings in the human body!

(Actually, fisting is a bit of a misnomer. Unless you’re very experienced and your sphincter can actually tackle a clenched fist – more likely, you’ll be ‘duck billing’ – a more literal interpretation, though not nearly as provocative a term!)

The fact that someone has trusted you to take that kind of control over their body, considering that you could do some serious damage while you’re in there, is no small feeling of absolute intimacy with another human being – that kind of connection and trust is rare. It’s understandable how the fisting experience could become totally addictive.

Preparation Is Key

Preparation is obviously key here, as it is with any sexual encounter – both mentally and physically. There are plenty of online resources to get you started, but one of the most important things to remember is that you’ll need lubricant. And short fingernails.

But definitely, lots and lots of lube.

All jokes about the great Aussie chocolate crackle aside, Crisco, similar to Copha in Australia, has been a fisting lube staple forever owing to the fact the solid vegetable oil melts with body warmth, becomes slick and leaves the skin feeling smooth and soft.

These days though, there are a range of suitable substitutes available if you happen to find the idea of using an American kitchen staple to work a fist into your butt too comical.