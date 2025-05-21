There’s No Place Like Shepparton: Goulburn Valley Pride Celebrates 20 Years with Dazzling Emerald Ball

Two decades ago, Goulburn Valley Pride began as a handful of coffee meet-ups around Shepparton kitchen tables. Today, it’s one of Victoria’s most vibrant and vital regional LGBTQIA+ events — and in 2025, they’re marking 20 years of community connection with their biggest event yet.

The milestone celebration will take place on Saturday 31 May at the GV Hotel, transforming the heart of Shepparton into a shimmering Emerald City of queer joy, glamour, and pride.

This year’s ball promises to be more than a party — it’s a tribute to the resilience and radiance of LGBTQIA+ people in the Goulburn Valley and beyond.

“Passion, commitment, unwavering energy and care for our Greater Goulburn Valley LGBTIQA+ communities has culminated in the success and staying power of one of Victoria’s leading regional NFP peer-led advocacy and social-support organisations,” said GV Pride Treasurer Damien Stevens-Todd.

And while GV Pride has grown into a powerhouse — now offering advocacy, wellbeing programs, community workshops and the annual OUTintheOPEN Festival — Stevens-Todd says this anniversary is about remembering their roots: “What a milestone! Established in 2005, we’ve grown from hosting small coffee meet-ups and committee meetings around kitchen tables, to today offering a broad range of workshops, events, wellbeing and advocacy programs/services for all ages and intersections, OUTintheOPEN festival & opening a shop-front Pride Hub!”

The jewel of Goulburn Valley Pride: The Emerald Ball

The Emerald Ball will feature dazzling performances by queer cabaret favourites Freddie Merkin and Mama Alto, with Dean Arcuri hosting and tunes spinning late into the night from DJ Rosie Rai. There will be speeches, giveaways, a raffle, and awards — plus food, dancing and all the campery you’d expect from a night themed after the magical world of The Wizard of Oz.

But why choose Oz as the theme?

“I would say that the theme relates to Wicked for me more than the wizard of Oz, as Wicked has been a huge musical theatre movement, that has spanned generations and has a focus on the main character being discriminated on because she is different, but then she finds her own way and is the shining emerald!” says Stevens-Todd. “The Wizard of Oz does remind me of the connection LGBTIQA+ people have to our symbol as a community, the rainbow.”

“A nod to our elders and our past, and the term ‘friend of Dorothy’, used during times when homosexuality was illegal or socially unnacceptable. Emerald is also the 20 year anniversary stone/colour.”

Goulburn Valley Pride has spent the last decade evolving and elevating queer celebration in regional Victoria. After their themed 00Pride party (“think 007 James Bond”), and last year’s Pride Ball and Under the Big TOP!, the Emerald Ball is set to be their most ambitious yet.

They say third time’s a charm,” laughs Stevens-Todd. “We can’t wait to lift the roof of the GV Hotel and bring you what we hope will become an annual event and celebration of our LGBTIQA+ communities across the GV for many years to come.”

No one is left behind at GV Pride

Inclusivity is at the heart of GV Pride. With sponsored tickets provided through partnerships with Carer Gateway and Pride in Ageing, no one is left behind.

“Funds an issue? Get in touch,” Stevens-Todd urged. “We don’t want anyone to miss out — especially our LGBTIQA+ First Nations mob, those living with a disability, culturally and linguistically diverse community, other vulnerable/marginalised individuals, those challenged by the cost of living crisis.”

And the buzz is building. With 75% of tickets already sold, the Emerald Ball is set to draw hundreds — both locals and visitors — to a town ready to shine green with pride.

To book tickets or learn more, visit gvpride.org or search Emerald Ball on Humanitix.