Third Attack On A Shop Has Manchester’s LGBT Community Fearing For Safety

A shop in Manchester’s gay village has had its windows smashed for a third time in just over a month, which now has sparked safety fears within the LGBTQ+ community.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are working to identify the two masked people on motorbikes behind the attack on the adult shop in Sackville Street, CloneZone.

According to the police, the two individuals were seen on CCTV entering the street and one jumped off of their bike and smashed the windows of the shop repeatedly.

Not long after, the pair soon fled in the direction of London Road.

This act of vandalism occurred during the day and is the third time the shop has been hit in the last six weeks. The attack on the shop, which sells sex toys and leather has been called “mindless acts of vandalism” by the police.

Advertisements

“Please Stay Safe.”

CloneZone later posted about the incident on their Facebook, writing “For the third time in six weeks Clonezone Manchester has been victims of a premeditated, targeted hate crime against us as a queer business.”

“Our LGBTQIA+ village has always been a safe space and that now sadly is becoming less and less of a reality.”

“The outpouring of love and support has been incredible and we thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts. Please stay safe and look after each other.”

CCTV images of the two culprits have been released by GMP and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Closely Monitoring The Situation.”

The increase in attacks has Manchester council leader Bev Craig concerned but she reassured the community that Manchester was safe.

“As leader of the council residents have contacted me but I have also been closely monitoring the situation myself,” she said, as reported by the Guardian.

“Now as the third vandal attack has happened, it’s something that is concerning and we want to make sure it’s been dealt with properly.”