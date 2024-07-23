Tom Daley Puts 2024 Paris Olympics ‘Anti-Sex Beds’ To The Test

In the countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympics, beginning in a few days, British diver Tom Daley has released a video putting one of the enduring myths of the games to the test: the cardboard “anti-sex beds” in the Olympic Village.

In a July 22 Instagram video, also posted to his TikTok, Daley hilariously debunked the rumours by putting the beds to the test.

“This is cardboard,” Tom explained while knocking on the headboard and tugging at the bedpost.

“Then you’ve got the mattress and then this cardboard with the mattress on top with a mattress topper. And then, we get our own Paris ‘24 [comforter].”

To further demonstrate, he jumped on top of the bed – decorated with the French phrase “Revez vos exploits de demain”, translating as “Dream about your achievements of tomorrow” – and began robustly bouncing up and down, exclaiming: “As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy!”

Olympics organisers deny “anti-sex beds” rumours

According to TMZ, the Olympic Village will be stocked with over 200, 000 condoms so that athletes will have all they need at hand to stay safe and healthy.

The Olympics organisers maintain the beds are not designed to be “anti-sex”.

“We know the media has had a lot of fun with this story since Tokyo 2020,” organisers told Reuters in May.

“But for Paris 2024, the choice of these beds for the Olympic and Paralympic Village is primarily linked to a wider ambition to ensure minimal environmental impact and a second life for all equipment used during the short period of the games.”

Twitter reacts to Daley’s “arch”

In response, Twitter/X exploded with ribald humour in fans’ reactions, particularly in regards to the arch of Daley’s back whilst on all fours on the bed.

Priyant1987 crowed: “the arch? Tom Daley knew what he was doing.”

R_inStereo cheered: “GO TWINKS GO”.

Kevinbfiguera mused: “Okay Tom, we see”.

Alexxalcala catcalled: “Oh he’s a wh0re”.

Fangirloverload enthused: “the horniness of the Olympic village will never not be entertaining”.

1thicstrawberry simply stated: “I love sports!”

Certainly, Tom Daley’s tongue in cheek investigative report has added a bit of humour and excitement to the buildup of the Games. It seems like the beds are robust enough to handle more than just a good night’s sleep after all.