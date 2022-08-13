—

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and his long shlong dong.

At first glance, this was going to be a piece of writing that gave a bit of a nod and a wink to the fact that many, many, MANY gay men enjoy the chance to have a little, or a long, look at a famous peen!

Advertisement

Well, it’s 2022 now, the days of easily accessible porn where you tweet and a platform where the famous and the not-so-famous and the really really not famous alike all go to sell sex online from the privacy of their bedrooms or kitchens or like, roof-top sex dungeons with faaabulous views of the harbour sweetie.

The link is further down…

But if you can look past Tommy’s impossible-to-un-see image (hard to do especially if you’re a follower of his on that particular platform and it slapped you uninvited in your eyeballs before you could comprehend what the F was happening) there’s some interesting commentary and questions being asked of Instagram about how a famous person spruiking their latest album can get away with dangling that thing in my morning bowl of Fruit Loops for literal hours. Everyday people, however, barely have to mention breastfeeding, sexual health or body image, among other no-no topics on their feeds and the platform is on them quicker than I can down a packet of Murray River Salted Caramel Tim Tams and let me tell you, that’s quick!

Double Standards for Tommy Lee?

Lavender Baj pointed out the hypocrisy while writing for Junkee, saying,

“… in a strange twist of fate from the platform that quite literally has me on my last strike for making too many jokes about getting naked on the main, Instagram left the post up for hours.”

Advertisement

Me opening up Instagram at 3am to Tommy Lee posting a whole dick pic#TommyLee pic.twitter.com/0zVyyux2CB — Tyler Calvert (@ItsTylerCalvert) August 11, 2022

this everybody who follows tommy lee on instagram right now pic.twitter.com/TzA1QQk64Y — grey ¡ (@kreepingd3th) August 11, 2022

For those who missed the Tommy Lee post, here it is. pic.twitter.com/wJYbfwHWqE — Ron Zertnert (@Vela_Dead) August 11, 2022

It’s interesting how the conversation has moved on from the double standard of a man getting away with gratuitous nudity on a site that draws the morality line at women talking about their battle with breast cancer to a differently nuanced conversation about what perceived celebrities with something to sell can get away with versus what the rest of us mere mortals can only dream of.

The link is down here

But back to the lurkers who are really only here to get a glimpse of braggart Tommy Lee’s totally unconcerned and frankly disconcerting Insta dick pic to the world, presented with zero context and a laughingly insincere “Ooooopppsss.” – it would behove anyone interested in viewing such salacious and lascivious content to click through here!

Tommy Lee has nothing on Ned Flanders. pic.twitter.com/2VaFvhse9p — Shane T (@Kop_this) August 12, 2022