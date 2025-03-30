Trans Justice Sydney Calls on Community to Step Up for Trans Rights at Trans Day of Visibility Event

On Monday, March 31 Trans Justice Sydney will host a landmark event in honour of Trans Day of Visibility, urging the community to take action in support of trans rights ahead of the upcoming federal election.

The event, held at the iconic Imperial Hotel in Erskineville from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm, will feature an evening of performances, speakers, and activities aimed at empowering individuals to support the Trans Justice Pledge Campaign.

With trans rights under increasing attack both locally and globally, this event serves as a crucial rallying point for the community and its allies to push back against the tide of discrimination and political scapegoating.

Trans Justice Sydney has been at the forefront of the fight, calling on election candidates and the broader public to pledge their commitment to protecting trans youth’s healthcare, ensuring equal rights, and investing in trans lives through housing and employment initiatives.

The event will be hosted by drag performer and advocate Etcetera Etcetera, with speeches from leading trans advocates including Ambly Ornis and Tidge Backhouse.

The evening will also include performances from the likes of Woody, bringing a spirit of celebration to this vital moment for trans visibility and activism.

Speaking ahead of the event Etcetera Etcetera emphasised the importance of the event for the community.

“There is no version of the world that exists without trans and gender diverse people. We have been part of society since the beginning of time, all across and world and will continue to exist – we are contributors to the economy, the arts, sports, politics and every facet of industry. We are children and parents and siblings – and everyday Australians know us and LOVE us.”

“We know this is true because we experienced endless kindness and empathy from those allies around us – and refuse to let it be diluted with hatred. We refuse to stand for alt-right division imported from overseas and instead call the community to stand together and fight for us – because as we’ve seen – to fight for some of us is to fight for all of us!”

A Call to Action Ahead of the Federal Election

The Trans Justice Pledge Campaign has gained traction in response to a disturbing pattern of transphobia being weaponised for political gain. Recent events in Queensland, where gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth has been banned, have demonstrated the dangers of inaction. In response, Trans Justice Project’s Day of Action saw over 16,000 people rally across the country, proving the public’s readiness to stand up for trans rights.

Jackie Turner (she/her), Director of The Trans Justice Project, spoke of the campaign’s urgency saying.

“We deserve the freedom to be ourselves, to feel safe in our communities, and to build good lives free from discrimination. That’s why we are calling on all candidates to sign on to the Trans Justice Pledge and make a public commitment to fight for the freedom and equality of all trans and gender-diverse people. Already more than 50 candidates from across Labor, The Greens, independents, and Socialist Alliance have signed the pledge since it launched last Wednesday.”

The event aims to build on this momentum, encouraging more people to sign the pledge and send a strong message to policy makers that trans rights are not negotiable.

The Power of Visibility and Solidarity

Ambly Ornis (they/them), a volunteer organiser with Trans Justice Sydney, emphasised the transformative impact of trans visibility:

“Trans people are amazing. The mere fact of our beautiful, nebulous, untameable existence demonstrates that it’s possible to change any aspect of ourselves that does not fit comfortably; that we don’t just have to settle for what a Western colonial society tells us is normal and acceptable. Simply existing as trans is a radical act that threatens the sociopolitical structures that a tiny, wealth-hoarding minority rely on for power. As a result, we have seen, time and time again, fear mongering about us being used to push through regressive and extremist legislation that harms far more than just trans people.”

“No one wants our political discourse to mimic what we are currently witnessing overseas – this federal election or ever.”

“This event will be a celebration of gender diversity, and an opportunity to strengthen our Pledge campaign and change the narrative this election. I want everyone to feel empowered to exist visibly as the most authentic version of themselves every day, and this Trans Day of Visibility we will be working toward that future.”

Tidge Backhouse (they/them), a speaker on the night and a long-time non-binary trans advocate, reinforced the importance of collective action.

“This Trans Day of Visibility the community will be looking around to see what people have to say – I know I want to see discussion about the power, the potential, and necessity for supportive action. I want to see my community celebrate our fabulous existence, our visibility and our resilience – and last but not least I want to see something that makes me confident that when we call on everyone to step up – they will.”

“Together, we can create a future where people like me, trans and gender-diverse people, are safe, celebrated, and free. Our collective strength is so important right now. Let’s start by filling a room. So, bring your best selves (I know we all will be) and join us to find out what happens next on our journey.”

Allies Must Step Up

Trans Justice Sydney is making it clear: this is not just a fight for trans people alone. Allies play a vital role in shifting the conversation and ensuring trans people are supported in the face of increasing attacks.

Bree Mountain (she/her), a trans ally and Trans Justice Sydney volunteer, expressed the urgency for allyship.

“This is a pivotal time for allies to step up in support of the trans and gender diverse community who are facing escalating attacks on a local and international scale. We as allies have incredible power to help shift the conversation. This campaign is about harnessing our collective strength and putting pressure on politicians to reject scapegoating, and a strong message that our community will not stand for this.”

“I am working with Trans Justice Sydney because it should not be the sole responsibility of trans and gender-diverse people to fight the abhorrent vilification they are experiencing alone. I want to ask everyone to show up and stand up to support our trans siblings. This is a collective fight and we all need to do our part to make change happen.”

Parent advocate Carlie (she/her), who has been campaigning alongside her trans daughter, Sunny, issued a heartfelt plea to the community:

“I am a parent of two children, one of whom, my daughter Sunny, is trans. It is a terrifying time for my family right now. Each day, politicians are feeling more emboldened to not only comment, but make decisions about my child, her access to care and her future. We wake up every day to the threat of her being villainised on the front page of a newspaper or on primetime TV.”

“My family recently met with two of Albanese’s representatives, calling on him to sign The Pledge. Sunny sent a clear message to Albanese stating ‘the vacuum of silence against transphobia makes those hateful statements louder.’”

“We are calling on the community, allies, and politicians to fill that silence. To sign the pledge and use their collective voices to stand up and say no more. It’s time to say, this is no longer up for discussion, this is human rights. We must come together to drown out the hate. The time to speak up is now.”

A Night to Celebrate, Connect, and Take Action

With a lineup of inspiring speakers, powerful performances, and an urgent call to action, the Trans Justice Sydney Trans Day of Visibility event promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Attendees will be encouraged to join the fight by signing the pledge, volunteering, and using their voices to demand change.

“There is no version of the world that exists without trans and gender diverse people,” said Etcetera Etcetera.

“We refuse to stand for alt-right division imported from overseas and instead call the community to stand together and fight for us – because as we’ve seen – to fight for some of us is to fight for all of us!”

Event Details

The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville

Monday March 31, 2025, 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Free with RSVP (Food and drinks available for purchase)

Register Here