Trans non-binary Australian actor Zoe Terakes has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

This follows the casting, last week, of RuPaul Drag Race Star Shea Couleé, in another Ironheart role.

A sequel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart is about Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a teen genius inventor who builds an upgraded version of Iron Man’s armour. 

According to Deadline, Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers) has been cast in a “key role” however the specifics of the role are not known at this time.

Celebrating the role, Terakes tweeted “Unbelievably stoked. this one’s for the trans guys n girls n theys so much love.”

Last week, on August 4, Couleé was cast in Ironheart in an unknown role as well.

In a post to social media, Couleé tweeted, “BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!”

In a follow-up tweet posted today, Couleé wrote, I had SO MUCH fun on set today. Acting in a Marvel series?! 10/10 would recommend.”

Terakes is the second trans actor to be cast in the MCU. The first trans actor was Zach Barak who appeared in Spiderman: Far From Home.

Ironheart also stars Dominique Thorne in the titular role, as well as Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Manny Montana (Good Girls), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

It will be released in Spring 2023 on Disney Plus and will consist of six episodes.

Ironheart is currently going through production and will be part of the MCU’s Phase Five.

