Transgender Man Alex Franco Found Dead in Utah Desert, Two Teens Arrested

The body of Alex Franco, a 21-year-old transgender man, was discovered in a desolate area near Lehi, Utah in the United States.

Authorities suspect he died as the result of a gunshot wound, pending confirmation from a coroner’s report.

Alex Franco reported missing on March 18

Taylorsville Police spearheaded the investigation, revealing that two teenagers aged 15 and 17 face multiple felony charges linked to what they’re treating as a potential homicide. They are both believed to be known to Alex.

Alex Franco had been reported missing, possibly abducted, on March 18.

Witnesses reported seeing him entering a 2000s Jeep Liberty before hearing a gunshot and watching the vehicle speed away.

His body was recovered the following day.

Video footage from the scene corroborated witness accounts, confirming the sound as a gunshot.

Authorities are actively seeking a third individual believed to have been in the vehicle. It’s suspected that Franco willingly entered the car, knowing at least one of its occupants.

According to Franco’s girlfriend, Alyssa Henry, individuals described as “friends of friends” picked him up with plans to visit a park on Sunday afternoon.

“The investigation so far has not revealed that this was a hate crime”

Addressing concerns, Lieutenant Aaron Cheshire of Taylorsville Police stated, “The investigation so far has not revealed that this was a hate crime,” during a press briefing on March 19.

In response to the devastating loss, Franco’s loved ones initiated a crowdfunding campaign to cover funeral expenses.

Their heartfelt message reads, “Alex’s death was unexpected, and we don’t have the funds we need to pay for his funeral… We love you so much Alex, we miss you. Fly high with the angels. Rest in paradise until we meet again.”

The campaign has now collected over $10,000 in funds and has received countless messages from those in his life showing their love and support for the teenager.

Alex had previously earned himself a college scholarship and had planned to attend Dixie State University.

He had recently been working as an apprentice on a construction site and posted regularly about the joys of his work and personal life.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police.