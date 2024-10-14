Tributes Flow For Brisbane Legend Neil McLucas

Brisbane icon Neil McLucas, founder of the Sportsman Hotel, has passed away overnight at age 89.

News of his passing broke this morning with tributes flowing online as people celebrated his life and remarkable achievements.

Neil McLucas leaves a historic legacy

There are few names as synonymous with the LGBTQIA+ community as Neil McLucas.

Having founded the Sportsman Hotel as well as other prominent venues, Nellie as he came to be known, provided a space of sanctuary for the community.

Operating in times when homosexuality was still illegal in Queensland Nellie stood strong as a beacon for the community and built a legacy over decades of leadership in the Brisbane LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2011 he was recognised for his immeasurable achievements by the Brisbane Pride Festival as he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Queens Ball Awards.

In a post on the Sportsman Hotel Facebook page this morning his family shared the sad news of his passing.

“The family of Neil McLucas wish to announce that the Founder and long time Owner of the Sportsman Hotel passed away last night” they announced. “As per his wishes, Neil will be privately farewelled by family and close friends.”

Staff at the iconic Sportsman Hotel, which Nellie founded decades ago, shared their sadness and reflected on his legacy.

“Management, staff and the entire Sporties community send our deepest condolences to his partner and the McLucas family and friends. He was a pillar of our community and will be dearly missed.” “Thank you Nellie for everything you did to give our rainbow community a safe space to be ourselves.”

Paul Kratzman, former manager of The Sportsman Hotel paid tribute to Nellie in a touching post.

“My heart is broken today to hear of the passing of my mentor and amazing friend Mr Meil McLucas” he wrote. “Words cannot express how much this wonderfull man has meant to me. More than 3 decades of friendship, through all the ups and downs. He was a visionary of his time at the fore front of everything LGBTQ+ for Queensland over the 70 years.” “He is an irreplaceable presence in Brisbane, for many years providing a safe space for so many people and community groups. “There will never be another one like you Neil McLucas, they broke the mould when you arrived.”

Social media is awash with countless other tributes today as the community mourns his loss with many describing him as an icon, a legend and an inspiration to the community.