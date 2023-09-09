Troye Sivan Opens Up About His New Album’s “Intimate” Inspiration

Australian singer and actor, Troye Sivan, reveals the inspiration of his new music era and discusses the importance of providing positive queer representation, in a recent interview.

In anticipation of his new album “Something To Give Each Other” to be released next month, Sivan spoke with Rolling Stone AU/NZ on his career and music-creation.

Within the interview, Sivan discusses his break up and resulting one-night-stand that “kick-started everything.” He also dives into his latest album’s creation process, choosing to highlight Queer life and joy.

Inspired By “One Of Life’s Greatest Pleasures”

Sivan notes both his latest EP “In a Dream” and upcoming album follow the break-up from partner of 4-years, Jacob Bixenman, in 2019.

Whilst the EP was made from grief, “Something To Give Each Other” was inspired from a change in perspective from an unexpected one-night-stand.

“He was super, super sweet and we had a great time. And then we ended up going to my place and whatever,” Sivan explains.

“And afterwards, he said to me, ‘Can I sleep over? Is that alright?’ I hadn’t had a sleepover since my ex. And that felt really scary to me. Like very, very intimate,” Sivan continued.

“We were laying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way.’ Obviously the hook up is fun, but he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together.'”

Both his break up and one-night-stand, changed Sivan’s perspective on relationships and himself. Sivan expressed his love for his own company nowadays, spending time between music travelling and dining solo.

In explaining his thought process, Sivan says, “When you first go through the break-up, it feels unfair or shocking…When you realise you’re alone in the world. It’s just you. And once you get over that shock… that person doesn’t owe you anything.”

Affirming Queer Life

Growing up in Perth, Sivan described his coming out as “easy in the context of the queer experience.”

Since his breakout album “Blue Neighbourhood” in 2015 and follow-up “Bloom” in 2018, Sivan has wanted to continue writing about his sexuality, relationships and sex-life in a positive light.

He describes making his art through Jewish ideology “Tzedakah” – providing charity in private. Rather than openly defy, Sivan choses to subvert heteronormative expectations.

Sivan aims to continue providing queer perspectives within his music, aiming to provide his artistry as a platform for LGBTQI+ youth to feel recognised.

“I think about if they see the music videos or hear the music, or hear the stories… If I can make them feel affirmed… or inspired maybe to go live this happy, free, queer life – then that is something that I’m really proud of,” he said.

New Album and “Glory” Vinyl

His lead single “Rush” is inspired by the recognised amyl brand. The accompanying music video is inspired by Berlin nightlife and celebrating queer culture.

Following the singles success, Sivan has released a limited “Glory” edition 7” vinyl record – including a glory hole inspired sleeve for the record, taken from a scene within the music video.

Following “Rush”, Sivan is currently teasing the following single on social media.

The new album “Something To Give Each Other” and Rush “Glory” edition are now available to preorder on his website.

“Something To Give Each Other” will be released October 13.