Troye Sivan Responds to Grindr Tour Claims ‘Don’t sex shame me’

Out gay pop singer Troye Sivan has recently addressed a ‘blind item’ circulating alleging he is using his tour for Grindr hookups.

On 14 September, while beginning his highly anticipated North American tour, Sweat, with Charli XCX in Detroit, the Australian pop sensation made a statement online via Tik Tok about the claims.

Troye Sivan responds

The blind item about Troye Sivan, which is essentially an anonymous news story, which was picked up by TikTok account Celebritea Blinds, alleged that Sivan was only using his tour as a means to meet people on Grindr.

Sivan was clearly angered by the stereotype which he felt misrepresented his intentions but also highlighted a larger issue of homophobic assumptions by straight people.

In a candid TikTok video, Sivan refuted these claims, clapping back, hard.

“Straight people are getting way too comfortable” he stated.

“I released an album. I am touring the album with Charli XCX. We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out by the way.”

“The only city we’re flopping in is Nashville, and it’s at 78%.”

However Sivan didn’t stop there.

He continued by confronting the offensive nature of the claims.

“But to say that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, like that’s genuinely homophobic.”

“It’s a stereotype. Don’t sex shame me.”

Sivan also made it clear that his tour was about celebrating his music, not about get laid all across the country.

“I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA” he said.

“I’m going on tour because I released an album and because people are buying tickets to come see the show. So f**k you,” he declared.

His words were met with overwhelming support from fans and the broader community, including a supportive nod from Grindr’s official TikTok account, which responded with a simple but emphatic “period.”

The Sweat tour features 31 tracks and is split between Sivan and XCX and is a celebration of their music together.

The setlist boasts hits such as ‘One Of Your Girls,’ ‘Rush,’ and ‘I Love It,.’

As the tour progresses, Sivan will also return to Australia in November, addressing earlier criticisms regarding his hometown absence by headlining Perth’s Spilt Milk House Party alongside his PrideFEST Fair Day appearance.