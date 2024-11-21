Troye Sivan Takes Home Three ARIAs, Tells Epic One Night Stand Story in Acceptance Speech

LGBTQIA+ icon and Aussie music superstar Troye Sivan has walked away from last night’s ARIA Awards with a whopping three wins.

Sivan bagged three awards: Best Pop Release, Solo Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

The latter are two of the biggest awards of the night, which means the ARIA Awards of 2024 were ABSOLUTELY Troye’s night.

For someone who remembers crying along with Troye when he came out in a YouTube video and counting down the days to the release of his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, it’s really satisfying watching the rest of the world acknowledge his talent. He’s one of our very best exports.

Troye Sivan gives epic ARIA Awards acceptance speech about an inspiring one night stand

In his speech for Album of the Year, Troye told an especially sweet story about the origins of his award-winning Something To Give Each Other.

The story, about a one-night stand inspiring him to write an album’s wroth of songs, was received with cheers from the audience.

The story was refreshingly intimate, despite the fact that his mum was in the audience and it was about a one night stand. (To be fair, the man has written an entire pop song about anal, so you’d think they’d be used to this by now.)

Troye Sivan raunchy tour and music video

Troye Sivan brought his Something to Give Each Other tour to Australian shores in November.

The extremely well-received and raunchy tour has made headlines while moving around Europe.

It also made headlines when Sivan brought out his One of Your Girls music video co-star Ross Lynch for an on-stage lap dance in London.

The video for the erotic song One of Your Girls which was released along with his newest album, Something To Give Each Other, and features Sivan in stunning full drag, giving a lap dance to actor Ross Lynch, from Netflix’s revised Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.