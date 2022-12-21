Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan urged TikTok not to ban his account after a filter mishap violated community guidelines.
A Smooth, Shiny, Nude Torso
However, when he decided to lift his foot in front of the camera, the filter mistook his foot for a clothesless person and transformed it into a muscly, smooth, shiny, nude torso.
🎥| Troye on his TikTok!
© troyesivan pic.twitter.com/cGRChqNK9i
— Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) December 19, 2022
The post went viral and was soon removed for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.
In a subsequent post to social media, Sivan joked about the mishap while setting the record straight, saying, “Just for the record, I showed the sole of my feet, which is not inherently against community guidelines, TikTok AI.
“You were the one with your mind in the gutter who decided to put a hot, sexy, naked Ken doll next to me to violate your own community guidelines. If I get banned on TikTok ‘cause of this, I’ll see you in court.”
📸| Troye talking about his TikTok being deleted on his Instagram Story!
© troyesivan pic.twitter.com/Fw9wkt7RJL
— Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) December 19, 2022
New Album Almost Complete
Last month, Sivan revealed that his upcoming unnamed album is almost complete.
In a post to Instagram, he released a snippet of one of the new songs along with a caption that read, “Prolly won’t come out for ages but I’m feeling cheeky. Album is almost done. Bark in the comments if you’re keen.”
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this month, a collaboration track with Sivan and Australian electronic trio PNAU dropped, called ‘You Know What I Need’.
View this post on Instagram
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment