Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan urged TikTok not to ban his account after a filter mishap violated community guidelines.

In the offending TikTok, which was posted earlier this week, Sivan, 27, tried to use one of TikTok’s AI Anime filters to transform himself into an anime character.

A Smooth, Shiny, Nude Torso

However, when he decided to lift his foot in front of the camera, the filter mistook his foot for a clothesless person and transformed it into a muscly, smooth, shiny, nude torso.

The post went viral and was soon removed for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

In a subsequent post to social media, Sivan joked about the mishap while setting the record straight, saying, “Just for the record, I showed the sole of my feet, which is not inherently against community guidelines, TikTok AI.

“You were the one with your mind in the gutter who decided to put a hot, sexy, naked Ken doll next to me to violate your own community guidelines. If I get banned on TikTok ‘cause of this, I’ll see you in court.”

New Album Almost Complete

Last month, Sivan revealed that his upcoming unnamed album is almost complete.

In a post to Instagram, he released a snippet of one of the new songs along with a caption that read, “Prolly won’t come out for ages but I’m feeling cheeky. Album is almost done. Bark in the comments if you’re keen.”

 

This will be Sivan’s third studio album. His debut album Blue Neighbourhood was released in 2015 followed by Bloom in 2018. In 2020 he released the EP In A Dream

Earlier this month, a collaboration track with Sivan and Australian electronic trio PNAU dropped, called ‘You Know What I Need’.

 

