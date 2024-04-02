Trump Campaign Criticizes Biden’s Simultaneous Easter and Trans Day Messages

US President Joe Biden’s recent recognition of both Easter Sunday and Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV) has drawn severe criticism from the Trump campaign, igniting debates over religious sensitivity and inclusion.

The president formally acknowledged the day on Sunday, sparking fiery comments from Republicans.

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation

In his Presidential proclamation this weekend Joe Biden formally acknowledged Transgender Day of Visibility, which also fell on Easter Sunday. They "deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves."

However former American president Donald Trump took the opportunity to lash out at the current president. “It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House … formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility,” his campaign team said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates however supported the current president. “As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American” he said.

“Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit,” Bates said.

“This is the left’s new religion. They want people worshipping the trans flag instead of God.”

Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, condemned the move, accusing the Biden administration of disrespecting the Christian faith.

Leavitt’s critique centered on an alleged prohibition of religious egg designs during the White House Easter Art Event and the formal proclamation of Easter Sunday as “Trans Day of Visibility.”

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Leavitt declared.

Donald Trump Jr. joined the fray, suggesting a Democratic agenda to replace religious symbolism with trans advocacy. “Biden is banning religious symbols from Easter celebrations at the White House, while flying the trans flag and declaring Easter Sunday to be ‘Trans Visibility Day,'” he expressed on social media.

"They must be stopped."

Republican figures echoed these sentiments, with House Speaker Mike Johnson deeming Biden’s message “outrageous and abhorrent.”

Meanwhile, Representative Lauren Boebert criticized Biden’s actions, asserting her commitment to celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

The convergence of Easter and TDOV this year sparked debate over the intersection of religious observance and LGBTQ+ rights. While some viewed Biden’s acknowledgment of both events as a step towards inclusivity, others saw it as a disregard for religious traditions.

Critics argue that the Biden administration’s approach undermines the significance of Easter, a central holiday in Christianity commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. They contend that prioritizing TDOV on the same day diminishes the religious observance of Easter.