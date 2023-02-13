—

A 16-year-old trans girl was found stabbed to death in a park over the weekend in England.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of the murder of a trans person, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

According to The Herald Scotland, Brianna Ghey, from Birchwood was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Culcheth in Warrington, Cheshire on Saturday afternoon. Emergency services were called and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Police Claim No Evidence Of Hate Crime Yet

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans issued a statement, responding to Ghey’s death, affirming that there were several enquiries related to the incident and that the police were doing “all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened”.

Detective Evans said that at this point in the investigation, there was no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding her death were “hate-related”.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have. I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.”



Advertisement

Family Pays Tribute To Brianna Ghey

In a statement, Ghey’s family paid tribute to her. “Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.”

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Advertisement

Targeted Attack

Police have described her murder as a ‘targeted attack’ during a ‘busy day’ at the park. One spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said while there was no evidence that the murder was a hate crime, detectives were keeping an ‘open mind’ about whether Ghey’s identity as transgender was relevant to their investigation.

The Herald Scotland reported that there was an ongoing post-mortem examination underway by the Home Office. Detectives have yet to locate a murder weapon.

Detective Evans assured the community that their investigation was “working hard” to find “those responsible” for Ghey’s death and that there were officers on duty supporting her family at this “really tragic time.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.





