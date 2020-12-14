—

Victoria police on Monday announced that it had charged two officers for allegedly leaking photographs of former AFL coach Dani Laidley’s when she was in police custody in relation to a stalking case. This takes the number of police officers who are facing criminal charges in the photo leaks case to three.

“A senior constable from the Southern Metro Region has been charged with misconduct in public office, unauthorised access of police information and two counts of unauthorised disclosure of police information. He remains suspended and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on February 11, 2021,” the Police said in a statement.

A constable from the North West Metro Region has also been charged with two counts of unauthorised disclosure of police information. “He has been transferred to other duties and will appear at the Ringwood Magistrates’ Court on February 5, 2021,” the statement said, adding, “The investigation into these serious acts of misconduct remains ongoing.”

Earlier this month, the police had said that suspended Senior Constable Murray Gentner was charged with unauthorised access of police information, unauthorised disclosure of police information and misconduct in public office in the case dating back to May. The police had said that 46 others including 39 police officers and seven public servants would face internal disciplinary action.

The police had said that their investigation had taken so long because a number of its employees had received or forwarded the images, with some sharing it on social media.

Laidley, a former North Melbourne coach and player was arrested by the police on May 2 from outside a home in St Kilda and was charged with stalking a woman. A day later, photos of Laidley dressed in a blond wig and dress, taken while she was in custody, were shared widely on social media.

The 53-year-old former coach recently informed the court that she had undergone gender transition and identified as a woman. In November, she pleaded guilty to the stalking charges. The court spared Laidley jail time and instead placed her on an adjourned undertaking of good behaviour for 18 months.