UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Conservative, received backlash from health and LGBTQI organisations after doubling down on exempting trans kids from the ban on ‘conversion therapy.’

In an interview with SkyNews, Johnson remarked that he is “sad” about the backlash but said, “I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called Gillick-competent to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have. I think there should be parental involvement at the very least.” 

Advertisement
He went on to say, “I don’t think that biological men should be competing in female sporting events. Maybe that’s a controversial position but it just seems to me to be sensible. And I also happen to think that women should have spaces which are – whether it’s in hospitals or prisons or change rooms or wherever – which are dedicated to women. That’s as far as my thinking has developed on this issue.”

He finished the statement by saying that he is understanding of people’s situations and supportive if people want to “change” genders. 

The British Medical Association and Royal College of Psychiatrists Oppose Exemption

The acting chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) representative body, Dr Latifa Patel, disagreed with Johnson and believes that “conversion therapy should be banned “in its entirety. 

“While this is now supposedly happening for gay and bisexual people, it seems the Government will only rely on current legislation or non-legislative options for transgender people who are subjected to the practice. And yet it’s clear that this isn’t enough. 

Advertisement
Patel continued, “Trans people are already most vulnerable to being subjected to so-called conversion therapy, with one in seven trans people reporting that they had been offered or had ‘conversion therapy’.” 

President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Dr Adrian James, said, “The reported decision to only ban conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people but not those who are transgender is discriminatory and very disappointing.”

James went on to call on the Government to reverse its stance on the issue, saying, “We urge Government to reconsider its plans to ban so-called conversion therapy only for cisgender people, and we fully support calls for the ban to cover transgender people.”

Last month, Conservative MP Jamie Wallis came out as trans.

Wallis is the first MP to come out as trans. The BBC reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Wallis in the House of Commons, “the House stands with you and will give you the support you need to live freely as yourself”.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.