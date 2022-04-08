—

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Conservative, received backlash from health and LGBTQI organisations after doubling down on exempting trans kids from the ban on ‘conversion therapy.’

In an interview with SkyNews, Johnson remarked that he is “sad” about the backlash but said, “I don’t think that it’s reasonable for kids to be deemed so-called Gillick-competent to take decisions about their gender or irreversible treatments that they may have. I think there should be parental involvement at the very least.”

Advertisement

He finished the statement by saying that he is understanding of people’s situations and supportive if people want to “change” genders.

Boris Johnson explains why he is exempting trans children from the ban on conversion therapy He also ranges more widely on the issue of competing rights for the first time Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/cRY2ohXev1 — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) April 6, 2022

The British Medical Association and Royal College of Psychiatrists Oppose Exemption

The acting chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) representative body, Dr Latifa Patel, disagreed with Johnson and believes that “conversion therapy should be banned “in its entirety.

“While this is now supposedly happening for gay and bisexual people, it seems the Government will only rely on current legislation or non-legislative options for transgender people who are subjected to the practice. And yet it’s clear that this isn’t enough.

Advertisement

President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Dr Adrian James, said, “The reported decision to only ban conversion therapy for gay and bisexual people but not those who are transgender is discriminatory and very disappointing.”

James went on to call on the Government to reverse its stance on the issue, saying, “We urge Government to reconsider its plans to ban so-called conversion therapy only for cisgender people, and we fully support calls for the ban to cover transgender people.”

Last month, Conservative MP Jamie Wallis came out as trans.

Wallis is the first MP to come out as trans. The BBC reported that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Wallis in the House of Commons, “the House stands with you and will give you the support you need to live freely as yourself”.