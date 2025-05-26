UK Police Given Orders That Male Officers Should Search Trans Women

Following the decision by the UK court to not legally recognise trans women as women there have been many flow on effects effecting the trans community.

The most recent news effects trans women when dealing with police.

In response to the court decision the NPCC have provided instruction to officers indicating that trans women in the UK should now be searched by male police officers.

Trans women to be searched by male officers

Following the April 16 court ruling, instigated by the group For Women Scotland, trans women are not legally recognised as women in the UK.

This has affected the rights of trans women across the country as debate rages about the access of women’s spaces by trans women as their rights continue to come under fire.

Now the latest issue effecting the trans community effects those dealing with the police in the UK.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) in the UK have now reviewed the results of the court decision and their implications on the procedures for police officers in the country.

In response they have now published “interim guidance” regarding searches of trans women by police and also relating to searches that are carried out by transgender officers and prison staff.

These new interim guidelines have now been sent to every police force in the UK.

On their website the NPCC speak of the guidance stating “It makes clear that thorough police searches, such as those which expose intimate body parts, should be carried out by police officers and staff of the same biological sex as the detained person.”

However, they state that “there may be very limited exceptions considered where someone requests to be searched by an officer of their gender,” meaning that trans women may be able to request the gender of the officer involved in the search,.

“The guidance is explicit that any search not conducted in line with biological sex must have the written consent of the detainee, the officer carrying out the search as well as the authorising officer” it continues.

“The interim guidance is based on legal advice and has been developed after seeking views across policing as well as those of other agencies” they state.

“It reflects working practice which already happens every day across policing, where officers and detainees make requests about searches for a multitude of reasons.”

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chair of the NPCC also provided a statement on their website.

“Our aim has been to implement the Supreme Court judgment in a pragmatic and consistent way across policing” he said.

“We have moved at pace to develop this interim guidance, as it is important that officers and staff have guidance on how searches should be conducted in light of the Supreme Court ruling.”

“We are keen to work with the Home Office to consider the impact of the Supreme Court decision on legislation and help ensure there is consistency and clarity for policing and our partners.”

“We understand the depth of feeling there is on these issues, both among transgender communities as well as those who hold gender critical views. Policing remains committed to treating everyone with fairness, dignity and respect.”