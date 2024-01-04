UN Slams Russia’s LGBT Ban

United Nations (UN) experts have voiced serious concerns over a recent ruling by the Russian Supreme Court that designates the “international LGBT movement and its structural units” as “extremist.”

This decision, effectively outlawing all public LGBTQI activities and organisations within Russia, has ignited fears of widespread and detrimental repercussions. Russian criminal law prescribes harsh punishments for those convicted for participating in or financing organisations designated as extremists – up to 12 years in prison.

Mariana Katzarova, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation and other experts underscored the distancing effect of the Supreme Court ruling on Russia’s obligations to champion and safeguard human rights.

The experts had previously dispatched an official letter on December 4, 2023, urgently expressing their apprehensions to the Russian Federation, citing a disturbing pattern of state-sanctioned human rights violations against LGBT individuals.

Raids On Gay Venues

The report cited raids carried out by law enforcement agencies on December 2 and 3 in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, targeting venues frequented by the LGBTQI community, including bars and clubs. Police officers, dressed in balaclavas, executed unauthorised searches and verified and photographed patrons’ identification documents. In one instance, one venue decided to terminate its lease agreement, citing threats from police officers referencing the recent Supreme Court decision.

The UN experts emphasised that these actions were a deliberate attempt to intimidate and instil fear within the Russian LGBTQI community.

“The immediate and highly publicised nature of these police actions appears to be aimed at intimidating and instilling fear within the LGBT community in Russia,” the UN experts said.

They have also highlighted that human rights defenders and organisations working to safeguard LGBTQI rights in Russia are being compelled to halt their activities due to the looming threat of criminal prosecution.

“This jeopardises access to legal representation and justice for victims of discrimination, violence, and other crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” the experts said.

Attack On LGBTQI Rights

The report warns that a wide array of human rights, advocacy, and association activities protected under international law are at risk of being curtailed by the sweeping decision of the Supreme Court. Citing data from the Russian human rights organisation SOVA Centre, the report notes that 255 individuals were charged without proper grounds for “extremism” or related crimes in 2022.

According to the UN experts, the Supreme Court’s decision was part of a larger series of legislative attacks on human rights safeguards for LGBTQI persons in Russia.

In 2013, the Russian Parliament passed the ‘for the Purpose of Protecting Children from Information Advocating for a Denial of Traditional Family Values’ law which criminalised the distribution of “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relationships.”. In 2021, Russia included a ban on same-sex marriages in the Constitution and last year the Parliament banned access to trans health care.

The experts called on Russia to uphold its international human rights commitments and protect the rights of the LGBTQI community within its borders.





