University Professor Found Dead At Florida Sauna

A Virginia University professor was found dead at a sauna in Orlando, Florida.

David Hanbury, 37, a psychology professor from Averett University, was in Orlando for the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference.

Went Missing The Day Before

He was reported missing the evening of March 15. On March 16 his body was found at Club Orlando, a private men’s club and sauna.

In a statement released on Facebook, Averett University President Dr Tiffany M. Franks said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury.

“As per our earlier post, Dr.Hanbury was reported missing, and an active investigation was underway to locate him. We received confirmation of his passing from his family this afternoon.”

Franks continued, “On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.”

According to the Advocate, Hanbury’s brother, in a post on Facebook, wrote, “We’re all struggling and this is so hard. I’ve never seen through anything like this. I don’t know what I am going to do without my youngest brother that drove me insane all the time but my world will never be the same without him. He was only 37 and supposed to be with me for life.”

Police Conducting Ongoing Investigation

USA Today reported the Orlando Police are conducting an ongoing investigation. They shared that the cause of death is not yet known and it “does not appear suspicious at this time.”

Hanbury was an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department. He became a member of the faculty over eight years ago.

Averett University is a private Baptist university in Danville, Virginia.