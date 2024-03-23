University Professor Found Dead At Florida Sauna

International News
Douglas Magaletti
March 23, 2024
University Professor Found Dead At Florida Sauna
Image: Facebook

A Virginia University professor was found dead at a sauna in Orlando, Florida.

David Hanbury, 37, a psychology professor from Averett University, was in Orlando for the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference.

Went Missing The Day Before

He was reported missing the evening of March 15. On March 16 his body was found at Club Orlando, a private men’s club and sauna.

In a statement released on Facebook, Averett University President Dr Tiffany M. Franks said, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking update of the passing of Dr. David Hanbury. 

“As per our earlier post, Dr.Hanbury was reported missing, and an active investigation was underway to locate him. We received confirmation of his passing from his family this afternoon.”

Franks continued, “On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury’s family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact.”

According to the Advocate, Hanbury’s brother, in a post on Facebook, wrote, “We’re all struggling and this is so hard. I’ve never seen through anything like this. I don’t know what I am going to do without my youngest brother that drove me insane all the time but my world will never be the same without him. He was only 37 and supposed to be with me for life.”

Police Conducting Ongoing Investigation

USA Today reported the Orlando Police are conducting an ongoing investigation. They shared that the cause of death is not yet known and it “does not appear suspicious at this time.”

Hanbury was an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department. He became a member of the faculty over eight years ago. 

Averett University is a private Baptist university in Danville, Virginia.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Protestors And Police Clash At Anti-Trans Rally In Melbourne
March 23, 2024 | Michael James

Protestors And Police Clash At Anti-Trans Rally In Melbourne
News Victorian News
Two Bar Workers Charged In First LGBTQ ‘Extremism’ Case in Russia
March 22, 2024 | Christine Lai

Two Bar Workers Charged In First LGBTQ ‘Extremism’ Case in Russia
International News
Leave our Gaybourhood alone!: Won’t somebody think of the children?
March 22, 2024 | Contributor

Leave our Gaybourhood alone!: Won’t somebody think of the children?
News Opinion Victorian News
NSW Police Sacks Beau Lamarre-Condon Over Sydney Gay Couple’s Murder
March 22, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

NSW Police Sacks Beau Lamarre-Condon Over Sydney Gay Couple’s Murder
New South Wales News News
‘Historic Day’: NSW Bans Anti-Gay Conversion Practices
March 22, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

‘Historic Day’: NSW Bans Anti-Gay Conversion Practices
News
Dr Andrew Burrell To Curate HIV/AIDS Memorial At LGBTQ Museum Qtopia Sydney
March 22, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Dr Andrew Burrell To Curate HIV/AIDS Memorial At LGBTQ Museum Qtopia Sydney
New South Wales News News