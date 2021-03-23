—

A 19-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer fan from Louisiana planned to kidnap and kill gay men after luring them through gay dating app Grindr, the United States Department of Justice has revealed

Chance Seneca, 19, was indicted and charged last week in a federal court on six counts, including hate crime, kidnapping and possession of a firearm. He was charged by a federal grand jury for attemting to murder a gay man and hatching a plan to kidnap and murder gay men whom he met online. If convicted of the charges, Seneca faces life imprisonment.

On June 19 and 20, 2020, Seneca is accused of attempting to kidnap one man and kidnapping two other men he had met through Grindr. The indictment against Seneca says that he “attempted to murder one of these men because of his gender and sexual orientation, and intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim’s body as trophies, mementos and food.” He tried to cover up his crimes by trying to delete the communications between himself and the victims.

‘Getting What He Deserves’

Nineteen year old Holden White, one of Seneca’s victims told KATC that the accused “is getting what he deserves and justice will continue to be served.”

Feel free to read my story 💕 https://t.co/qjKLOt9We4 — holden white 🏳️‍🌈 (@ho1denwhite) January 3, 2021

Last year in an interview, White had revealed that the brutal attack had left him scarred. White had met Seneca on Grindr. He recalled reaching into a bag for something, when Seneca wrapped a cord around his throat and started pulling him backwards.

White passed out and woke up naked and bloodied in a bath tub. “There was just blood all over my chest and stuff… He was just kind of sitting there watching me,” White had said.

When White passed out again, Seneca called the police saying “Hey, I just tried to murder somebody, send an ambulance.”

White was in a coma for three days following the brutal attack that left him with six stab wounds to the neck, blunt force trauma to the head and deep cuts to his wrists that almost sawed off his hands.

White said Seneca was a fan of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

