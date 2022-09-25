—

Veronicas star Jess Origliasso has celebrated her engagement to partner Alex Smith, calling her the “woman of my dreams”.

The ‘Untouched’ singer took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that the pair had gotten engaged last week.

Origliasso posted a photo of the couple showing off two engagement bands, while pointing their fingers towards the camera. She captioned her post with, “WIFED (still crying a week later)”.

“I’ve waited my whole life for you. I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you to everyone for the love and comments the past week. I’m sorry if we haven’t got back yet, I promise we will XX ,” she continued.

The Celebrity Apprentice star shared a video of their marriage proposal in Paris to Instagram as well, where viewers can see the couple running down a flight of stairs to the Catacombs of Paris to propose to one another while underground.

Family And Friends Wish Couple

Australian gymnast and Ninja Warrior athlete Olivia Vivian congratulated the pair. Vivian commented, “Oh my gosh!!!! I’m so happy for you both”, with love heart emojis following.

Origliasso’s sister, Lisa commented, “PSA: Yes Everyone I APPROVE!!!!” on the video of the couple’s proposal in France. She added that their mother also shared the sentiment in a separate comment which read, “Mummy says well done my Jessie”.

Rumours of the twin sisters’ band, The Veronicas, splitting recently swirled after the pair had wiped their official Instagram account and left a message in their bio which read, “Love knows not its own depth, until the hour of separation.”

Origliasso told The Daily Telegraph, “The Veronicas are absolutely still together.”

Previous Engagement To Longtime Fiancé

Origliasso was previously engaged to Kai Carlton, before the pair split in October 2020. When she announced their breakup, Origliasso said that she was not “afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here”.

“To all the souls messaging me about Kai – we are no longer together. While I appreciate your concern, as much of our relationship was on social media, I don’t know what to say except that I wish to put this behind me, and I’m lucky to have people who love me to support me through this time,” she said in a post.





