VIC Hate Speech Laws Set To Be Expanded to Protect Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity & more

The Victorian government is set to expand the state’s hate speech laws, which would offer better protections for both the LGBTQIA+ and disabled communities.

The current laws, specified under the Racial and Religious Tolerance act, currently only protect people who may be vilified based on their race or religion.

The new expansion would include gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, and disability.

The government is also proposing to expand criminal offences, making it easier for police to bring criminal charges against someone.

The changes have been developed alongside community feedback since 2023.

Concerns from religious groups like Melbourne Catholic Archdiocese

Although the laws haven’t yet been tabled, they’re already receiving mixed responses from religious and community groups, with the Melbourne Catholic Archdiocese raising concerns .

A spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne told the ABC that it abhorred vilification of any kind but had concerns about religious freedom.

“Laws seeking to address genuine vilification should avoid ambiguous or imprecise language that creates confusion or that ends up causing more division in the community,” the spokesperson said.

Attorney-General says proposed hate speech laws ‘squarely about protecting vulnerable people’

“This isn’t about curtailing people’s ability to practice the religion that they hold. This is squarely about protecting vulnerable people from hate speech,’’ Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said to the ABC.

“If there are communications that are done in reason, in genuine good faith observance of religious practice, that will be an exception under the laws as it currently is.”

Under the new laws, police would only need to prove incitement of hatred or threats of physical harm or damage.

Although, a new defence of political purpose would be introduced for incitement, in order to protect free speech.

Complaints could be made for behaviour that occurs in private or public, including online, and has some religious groups worried about how the laws could be weaponised against religious teachings.

Transgender Victoria ‘looking forward’ to changes to hate speech laws

In a statement made to the ABC, CEO of Transgender Victoria, Son Vivienne said they were looking forward to supporting the proposed changes.

“It’s really deep and powerful when we see lawmakers actually acknowledge our right to be the way we are regardless of how we present, or our pronouns, or our names.”