Victoria just got three more out LGBTQI councillors, including the state’s first out trans councillor.

Tosh-Jake Finnigan made history as Victoria’s first out transgender elected official after they were named Colac Otway Shire’s newest councillor.

The Victorian Electoral Commission recently conducted a count back to fill local council seats that fell vacant for various reasons, including the incumbent getting elected as an MP or resigning.

Two out gay candidates were also declared elected after the count back – Robbie Nyaguy was elected to City of Port Phillip council and Joe Gianfriddo to the City of Stonnington Council.

In October 2020, over 132 out LGBTQI candidates contested the council elections in Victoria and 29 were successfully elected.

Being A Role Model For The Community

Local business owner and musician Finnigan said one of the reasons they decided to contest the 2020 elections was there were very few candidates in the council under the age of 50.

“I wanted to work towards demystifying council processes for the average person and ensuring those on the council and behind the scenes would be accountable for their actions,” Finnigan told Star Observer.

According to Finnigan, making history was the last thing on their minds when they decided to contest the elections in 2020. “I never set out to be the first openly trans elected official in Victoria’s history,” said the new councillor. “I presumed it would already have been achieved in one of the inner-urban council areas, so when running it didn’t even factor into my campaign.”

‘LGBTQI People Are Welcome’

The new councillor said that their priorities are for the council to engage with the youth, making available opportunities to them via arts programs, and the youth council and ensuring the council operates in a more transparent manner.

“I’m obviously interested in showing that despite the fact we’re regional, LGBTQIA+ people are welcome and accepted within our Shire,” said Finnigan. They acknowledged that there would be people who would have problems with them.

Out And Proud Leaders Matter

The City of Port Phillip has had out LGBTQI councillors, including former Mayors Darren Ray and Julian Hill (now a federal member of Parliament). “As a young person coming to terms with my own sexuality, leaders like them showed me that you can be out and proud. I can’t thank them enough for being such incredible trailblazers,” Nyaguy told Star Observer.

“I’ve grown up during the era of Grindr and drag race. Although much of the fear and exclusion is gone, out and proud leaders (and allies) still matter so much. I want to be my authentic out and proud gay self every day I do this job. I want every member of our local gay community from the oldest to the youngest to feel safe, valued and empowered,” said Nyaguy.

A former advisor to two Victorian Government ministers, Nyaguy has previously participated in community campaigns including supporting community housing, climate action and same-sex marriage.

“We have many older queer community members who must be supported to age in place, without discrimination. We have young people, especially those who are trans, who still have to face ugly protests and hate right here in our community,” said Nyaguy.

‘I No Longer Feel Different’

Gianfriddo, who works in the corporate sector, has seen change occur over the past few decades.

“I have been out for more than 35 years and know what it was like in my 20s to be openly discriminated against by family, the wider community, and in my workplace, for being different. It was an incredibly tough time,” said Gianfriddo.

“I am so proud that today things have come a long way. I no longer feel different, my sexuality is normalised and rarely a topic in corporate circles. This is something I hope to reflect upon in my time at the council, seeking to normalise the conversation.”

"Whilst it is important for us to be visible, we need to make sure that as elected officials, we don't reduce our (or anyone else's) contribution to just our LGBTQI status. We must focus firmly on the job for all residents and ensure that we work for everyone, equally, all the time," added Gianfriddo.






