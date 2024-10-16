Victoria Police Make Thirteen Arrests Over Alleged Grindr Attacks

Victoria Police have made thirteen arrests related to a series of reported attacks where gay men have been lured via online dating apps such as Grindr.

Reports have surfaced in recent months detailing similar attacks in Canberra, Victoria and Western Australia.

After being lured by fake profiles victims have allegedly been assaulted, robbed, threatened and subjected to homophobic comments.

Multiple arrests made over alleged Grindr and online dating apps

In July this year it was reported that five gay men have approached Victoria Police in the previous two months after they were lured on gay dating apps such as Grindr and then assaulted and robbed.

Attacks involved geo tagging of victims houses using social media as well as attacks in public places.

Victims were allegedly filmed during the attacks and had items including bags, wallets and phones stolen.

At the time Priority and Safer Communities Division Acting Commander Kelly Lawson assured the community that police were taking the matter very seriously.

“Victoria Police is committed to the safety and well-being of LGBTIQA+ communities” she said.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. Everyone has a right to go about their lives, meet new people, and start a relationship in safety.”

Updates from Victoria Police reveal that thirteen people have now been arrested in relation to the alleged attacks.

Police have revealed details of four of the men arrested, all in their teens aged between sixteen and eighteen years old.

Details of the arrests provided are as follows:

An 17-year-old Mooroolbark male arrested and charged for attempted armed robbery, intentionally causing injury and criminal damage.

An 17-year-old Avondale Heights male arrested for blackmail and has been released pending summons.

An 16-year-old Maidstone male also arrested for blackmail and released pending summons.

An 18-year-old Craigieburn male arrested for home invasion and recklessly causing injury, has been charged and bailed to face court on November 19 2024.

Victoria Police have advised that the investigation is still ongoing and have urged anyone who may have experienced these kinds of attacks to come forward.

“If you or someone you know has experienced this behaviour after using a dating app or other social media platform please make a report to police” they stated.

“As when using any app or social media platform, please always remain vigilant by protecting your identity and location and verifying the other person’s identity before meeting up.”

Victoria Police has LGBTQIA+ Liaison Officers available for those who wish to speak with them.