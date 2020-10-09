—

In the coming Melbourne local elections, the Victorian Greens have around 20 candidates that identify as LGBTQI, however the party’s commitment to the advancement of our community and rights goes much further than mere representation.

Earlier this year the Victorian Greens reintroduced a bill to protect students and teachers at faith-based schools across the state from discrimination, and this is just one of many examples of this political party putting LGBTQI rights at the forefront of their work within the political sphere.

The party’s Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Intersex Policy, states its first principle as being that people have fundamental human rights and are entitled to equal protection of the law without any discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status and that the ‘human rights, civil liberties and democratic freedoms of all people including lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTQI) people must be supported and defended.’

The Victorian Greens also seek to establish tailored support for the health and wellbeing of LGBTQI people with particular needs, such as those who are young, Aboriginal, multicultural, newly-arrived migrants, refugees and those living in rural and regional Victoria.