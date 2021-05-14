Eight Victorian organisations have signed the Embracing Equality Charter pledging to “end the discrimination and inequities” experienced by LGBTQI+ communities. 

The organisations include Centre for  Excellence in Child and Family Welfare, Victorian Aboriginal Children and Young People’s  Alliance, Mental Health Victoria, Youth Affairs Council Victoria, Victorian Healthcare  Association, Council to Homeless Persons, Victorian Alcohol & Drug Association, and Victorian  Trades Hall Council.  

Thorne Harbour Health and Switchboard Victoria welcomed the signing of the charter  as “a heartening development”. 

“As a LGBTIQ community-controlled organisation, we are committed toward working toward  a healthy future for our sex, sexuality, and gender diverse communities. We thank these  organisations for taking up our cause. If we’re going to see an improvement in the health and wellbeing of our communities, it’s going to require commitments from peak organisations,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth. 

 

Simon Ruth, CEO of Thorne Harbour Health. (image: Daniel Spelman)

 

According to Ruth, LGBTQI+ organisations like THH cannot achieve their vision on their own “without the broader health service system getting on  board.” 

Switchboard CEO Joe Ball echoed the sentiments. “This work must be led by  us as both LGBTIQ+ people and as LGBTIQ+ organisations, but we know that we cannot do it  alone,” said. 

“Switchboard also welcomes the Charter’s ongoing reference to the role and centrality of  community-controlled organisations. LGBTIQ+ community-controlled organisations ensure that  our health is in our hands and that nothing is done about us without us.” 

 

Joe Ball Switchboard

Joe Ball. Image: Supplied.

“Our collective work in addressing the discrimination and inequities experienced by LGBTIQ+  people is not over. We’ve seen some great steps forward, but both research and experience  show us that there is still so much work to be done. We hope this is just the beginning and the  Embracing Equality Charter provides some much needed momentum to improving the health  and wellbeing of our LGBTIQ+ communities,” added Ball.

 

