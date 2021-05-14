—

Eight Victorian organisations have signed the Embracing Equality Charter pledging to “end the discrimination and inequities” experienced by LGBTQI+ communities.

The organisations include Centre for Excellence in Child and Family Welfare, Victorian Aboriginal Children and Young People’s Alliance, Mental Health Victoria, Youth Affairs Council Victoria, Victorian Healthcare Association, Council to Homeless Persons, Victorian Alcohol & Drug Association, and Victorian Trades Hall Council.

Thorne Harbour Health and Switchboard Victoria welcomed the signing of the charter as “a heartening development”.

“As a LGBTIQ community-controlled organisation, we are committed toward working toward a healthy future for our sex, sexuality, and gender diverse communities. We thank these organisations for taking up our cause. If we’re going to see an improvement in the health and wellbeing of our communities, it’s going to require commitments from peak organisations,” said Thorne Harbour Health CEO Simon Ruth.

According to Ruth, LGBTQI+ organisations like THH cannot achieve their vision on their own “without the broader health service system getting on board.”

Switchboard CEO Joe Ball echoed the sentiments. “This work must be led by us as both LGBTIQ+ people and as LGBTIQ+ organisations, but we know that we cannot do it alone,” said.

“Switchboard also welcomes the Charter’s ongoing reference to the role and centrality of community-controlled organisations. LGBTIQ+ community-controlled organisations ensure that our health is in our hands and that nothing is done about us without us.”

“Our collective work in addressing the discrimination and inequities experienced by LGBTIQ+ people is not over. We’ve seen some great steps forward, but both research and experience show us that there is still so much work to be done. We hope this is just the beginning and the Embracing Equality Charter provides some much needed momentum to improving the health and wellbeing of our LGBTIQ+ communities,” added Ball.