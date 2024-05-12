Voting Opens For The 2024 Queens Ball Awards

The wait is finally over as today Brisbane Pride have announced the nominees for the 2024 Queens Ball Awards.

After weeks of submissions from the Queensland LGBTQA+ community the list of the nominees has been released.

So, who will you be voting for?

The Queens Ball 2024 nominees

Earlier this year Brisbane Pride sought nominations from the community for individuals, businesses and organisations who they believe have excelled in representing and assist the community in the last twelve months.

Spanning across fourteen categories the nominations have seen a light shone on hundreds of Brisbane biggest, brightest and often, most humble contributors to our community.

Today the full list has been released on the Brisbane Pride Website and voting is now open.

Brisbane Pride President James McCarthy congratulated the nominees.

“Brisbane Pride is excited and proud to announce this year’s nominees” he said.

“They’re a testament to the diversity and strength of the queer community in Brisbane”

The longest running and most sought after award is the Drag performer of the year award.

Running since the inception of the awards this year the category features a whopping 42 nominees vying for the title, including:

– Yana Michelle

– Penelope Cruises

– Gina Vanderpump

– Gia Von She

– Elle de Flower

– Veritee

– Caddy DeVille

– Miss Dee

– Sarah Problem Hoe

– Zelphia Mann

– Helen Wheels

– Karmin Dioxide

– Freya Armani

– Lord Severus

– Willow

– Kora Kurvacious

– Roxanne Redacted

– Tara Zann

– Carmen Taykett

– Iman Inawig

– Terry Daktyl

– Abril Letrene

– Vollie LaVont

– Justine Deeva

– Iona Toyboy

– Camilla Kuwala

– Tall Jan

– Wanda De Park

– Gayleen Tuckwood

– Henny Spaghetti

– Katya Lou-King

– Luna Thicc

– Lulu LeMans

– Lady Sasscrotch

– Asphyxia

– Hovanna Crown

– Holly Spirit

– Indi Pendant

– Scarlett Fever

– Mandy Moobs

– Gogo Bumhole

– Ladybird

– Aurora Arsenic

– Candy Surprise

Categories for this years awards include:

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Young Achievement Award

Activist of the Year

Ally of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Community Social Group

Community Support Group

Community Sporting Group

Artist of the Year

DJ of the Year

Drag Performer of the Year

Performer of the Year

Event of the Year

Venue of the Year

To cast your vote follow the link online here voting closes on June 9!

The importance of the Queens Ball

Whilst much is said about the glitz and glamour of this annual event it is important to remember that the Queens Ball remains the longest continuously running LGBTQI+ event in the world.

Formed 63 years ago whilst it was still illegal to be gay members of the community met in secret under the cover of darkness to celebrate their pride.

The awards continue as a long standing homage to the incredible trail blazers who came before us and their hard fought battles for equality, including the founder of the ball Dame Cybil Thorndyke.

The event will take place at Brisbane City Hall on June 29.